Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2021 AP extends night cur ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP extends night curfew till September 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 21, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2021, 12:57 am IST
State government has extended the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am of the next day, up to September 4
AP extends night curfew till September 4. (Representational image: PTI)
 AP extends night curfew till September 4. (Representational image: PTI)

Vijayawada: The state government has extended the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am of the next day, up to September 4. Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order stating that after reviewing the prevalence of Covid-19 in the state, the government had taken the decision to extend the curfew to impose curbs on movement of the people to contain spread of Coronavirus. He said that any violation of the order would invite action under sections from 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under section 188 of IPC.

Earlier, the state government issued an order imposing curfew up to Aug. 21.

 

...
Tags: night curfew, andhra pradesh, covid-19
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

For those at the Secunderabad station road, vendors like James John said there was supposed to be a committee meeting with the GHMC commissioner. — Representational image/Gandhi

Hawkers in Hyderabad allege police harassment

A few IAS and IPS officers, gazetted officers, industrialists, businessmen etc also reportedly gave up Rythu Bandhu but their names were kept a secret. In all, just 1,980 persons in the entire state gave up the benefit. — Twitter

Telangana splurges Rs 1,000 crore per year on rich ryots

With the town growing day by day, Jagan had sanctioned Rs 98 crore for the Veligallu additional water scheme for future needs. As part of this, two water tanks with a capacity of five lakh litres, two water tanks with a capacity of 15 lakh litres, two water tanks with a capacity of 11 lakh litres. — Twitter

YSRC refutes Naidu’s charges, says CM committed to BC welfare

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Sonia's sonic call for Opposition unity



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
 

Covid blues: 50,000 weddings in 13 days in AP!

Only 13 auspicious muhurats are available in August and hence majority of families are performing marriages of their children following Corona protocol fearing a third wave in the coming days. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Olympic Chronicles: Women send powerful message in Olympic track and field

USA's Allyson Felix reacts after winning the women's 4x400m relay final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Saturday. (Photo; AFP)
 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reply in English only: Madras HC directs Centre citing Official Languages Act

The Madras High Court (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights

The airline's San Francisco-Delhi flight as well as Chicago-Delhi flight were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday. (PTI)

India announces emergency e-visa for Afghans nationals

Afghan nationals line up to board a military transport plane at the Kabul airport on August 17, 2021, for evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban's military takeover of the country. (AFP)

Telangana HC chief justice Hima Kohli in list for SC judge post

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Hima Kohli. (Twitter)

SC allows women to appear in NDA examination, asks UPSC to issue notification

Supreme Court. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->