AP extends night curfew till September 4

Vijayawada: The state government has extended the night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am of the next day, up to September 4. Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal issued an order stating that after reviewing the prevalence of Covid-19 in the state, the government had taken the decision to extend the curfew to impose curbs on movement of the people to contain spread of Coronavirus. He said that any violation of the order would invite action under sections from 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and also under section 188 of IPC.

Earlier, the state government issued an order imposing curfew up to Aug. 21.