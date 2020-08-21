149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 We won’t remai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

We won’t remain silent on the abrogation of Article 370: Farooq Abdullah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 21, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 10:25 am IST
Abdullah held a discussion with senior party members to chalk out a future strategy and ways to seek lifting of curbs on other party men
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference after holding a meeting with party leaders, including those leaders who were detained post-August 05, 2019 and released recently, at his residence in Srinagar. (PTI)
 National Conference President Farooq Abdullah addresses a press conference after holding a meeting with party leaders, including those leaders who were detained post-August 05, 2019 and released recently, at his residence in Srinagar. (PTI)

Srinagar: Former chief minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that he or his party will not remain silent on the issue of the erstwhile state of being stripped of its special status by the Centre “arbitrarily”.

“We won’t remain silent on the abrogation of Article 370. We’re not helpless. God is our savior,” he said after holding a marathon discussion with his senior party colleagues to chalk out its future strategy and to look at ways and means of seeking lifting of curbs on the other party men.

 

It was for the first time since August 5 last year that Abdullah, a sitting Lok Sabha MP, could deliberate on issues face to face with his party colleagues. The meeting was held at his residence along Srinagar’s Gupkar Road and was attended by two other NC MPs Hasnain Masoori and Muhammad Akbar Lone and senior party leaders Muhammad Shaffi ‘Uri’, Abdur Rahim Rather, Ali Muhammad Sagar who is also the party general secretary, Nasir Aslam Wani and some others.

Abdullah said he would be meeting five more party leaders at a separate meeting on Friday and that such interactions would continue in coming days.

 

Earlier on Wednesday, the NC had said that it had taken a note of the government’s statement before the J&K High Court that none of its leaders was in detention. The court is hearing several habeas corpus petitions filed by Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah who is the party vice president seeking the liberty of various party colleagues from their “illegal” house detention.

While speaking to reporters, Abdullah said, “Government is lying. All leaders are not free. Sixteen leaders are still facing house detention. They can’t come out from their houses. I am grateful to God that those sitting beside me are free.”

 

He, however, declined to divulge the details of his discussion with the first group of party leaders at Thursday’s meeting. “When all meetings will take place, I will tell you about the results. Let all the leaders be free”, he said adding “I want my leaders to be as free as you (media).”

Reiterating the main issue faced by J&K today was how to bring back its special status than statehood or doing away with the new domicile law, he said, “As said we will not remain silent over what was done to Jammu and Kashmir. I couldn’t attend Parliament because I was not free. Let me attend the Parliament and you will see what I will do.”

 

...
Tags: farooq abdullah, j&k abrogation, article 370 abrogation, party meeting, omar abdullah, detained j&k leaders
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.

Telangana ECET exams likely to be held on August 31

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore. (ANI)

PMLA court dismisses Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

The St. Andrew's School in Bowenpally was earlier found guilty of violating the government order by collecting huge fees.

Parent body levels allegations against police over school fee issue in Hyderabad

DMK president M K Stalin paid floral tribute to A Rahman Khan's picture at DMK headquarters. (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader A Rahman Khan no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress urges NBSA to enforce strict code of conduct for television debates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav must be represented by an Indian lawyer: India

In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence.

Air fare to rise by Rs 10 as Centre hikes Aviation Security Fee for travellers

Representational image. (AFP)

27% students have no phones, 28% lack electricity for online classes: NCERT survey

The survey with over 34,000 partcipants has pointed out that lack of knowledge of using devices for effective educational purposes caused hindrance in the learning process. (Representative Image)

J&K: Top LeT commander among two terrorists killed in Handwara encounter

LeT commander involved in killing of CRPF jawans among 2 killed in Handwara encounter. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham