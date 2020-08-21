149th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Truth will come out: Karnataka CM asks Congress not to politicise Bengaluru violence

ANI
Published Aug 21, 2020, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 7:19 pm IST
The investigation is underway and the Congress should not fix blame before that and should not politicise the matter, CM said
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa slammed Congress for allegedly politicising the Bengaluru violence issue. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa slammed Congress for allegedly politicising the Bengaluru violence issue. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday slammed Congress for allegedly politicising the Bengaluru violence issue and said the "truth will come out."

"The investigation is underway in the Bengaluru violence issue, the truth will come out. Congress should not fix blame before that and should not politicise the matter," the Karnataka CM said while speaking to media.

 

On August 16, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the Bengaluru violence and said his party is doing its part by constituting a six-member fact-finding committee to investigate the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence.

"The investigation is underway. BJP is politicising the incident. They are trying to wash up their internal issues. Whatever Naveen has posted, he himself has said that a BJP supporter has created this entire scene. They want to protect that and that is why they created the issue," said Shivakumar.

 

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

Moreover, a total of 35 accused were arrested on August 16 in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council sessions will be held between 21-30 September 2020, said JC Madhuswamy, Karnataka's Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

 

...
Tags: karnataka, bs yediyurappa, congress, bengaluru violence, dj halli violence
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


