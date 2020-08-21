Telangana ECET exams likely to be held on August 31

The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.

The state government said that they are making all arrangements for COVID safety to conduct the first CET at 56 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates will need to download new hall tickets to be produced during the examination, which will tentatively be available from August 25. For more updates, students are advised to visit the TSECET 2020 website regularly.