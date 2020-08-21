149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 Telangana ECET exams ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana ECET exams likely to be held on August 31

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Aug 21, 2020, 2:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 2:46 pm IST
State government said that they are making arrangements for COVID safety to conduct the first CET at 56 centres across the two Telugu states
The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.
 The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.

Hyderabad: The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts, said a latest official communication.

The state government said that they are making all arrangements for COVID safety to conduct the first CET at 56 centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

 

Candidates will need to download new hall tickets to be produced during the examination, which will tentatively be available from August 25. For more updates, students are advised to visit the TSECET 2020 website regularly.

...
Tags: tsecet exam date, telangana state engineering common entrance test, coronavirus telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore. (ANI)

PMLA court dismisses Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

The St. Andrew's School in Bowenpally was earlier found guilty of violating the government order by collecting huge fees.

Parent body levels allegations against police over school fee issue in Hyderabad

DMK president M K Stalin paid floral tribute to A Rahman Khan's picture at DMK headquarters. (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader A Rahman Khan no more

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo: AFP)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition; ex-President still on ventilator support



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nine people feared trapped in Srisailam hydroelectric plant after overnight fire

Fire extinguishers at the site. (PTI)

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking inquiry into conduct of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

File photo of then chief justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)

PMLA court dismisses Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore. (ANI)

Infiltration from PoK down by 50 percent: J&K police chief

Infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. (PTI Photo)

No change in Pranab Mukherjee's condition; ex-President still on ventilator support

Former president Pranab Mukherjee. (File photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham