149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 Nine people feared t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nine people feared trapped in Srisailam hydroelectric plant after overnight fire

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 1:35 pm IST
Nagarkurnool district Collector said three fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the huge smoke emanating from the plant's premises.
Fire extinguishers at the site. (PTI)
 Fire extinguishers at the site. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Nine persons are feared trapped in Srisailam hydroelectric plant located underground on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border after a fire broke out on Thursday night and "huge smoke" was preventing rescue personnel from entering in, officials said on Friday.

Nagarkurnool district Collector L Sharman said three fire engines were engaged in extinguishing the huge smoke emanating from the plant's premises.

 

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was monitoring the rescue work through his cabinet colleague, Union Minister of State for Home, Kishan Reddy, said he has asked NDRF to join the rescue efforts.

"There is huge smoke and because of it we are not able to enter into the plant premises. By 11 am we expect to enter the plant," Sharman told P T I, adding, nine persons including seven staff members are stuck.

Those stuck include a Deputy Engineer and an Assistant Engineer.

"Our main target is to rescue them...we are not able to contact them because they are not carrying mobile phones and there is no mobile network," he said.

 

Quoting preliminary information, he said a short- circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

According to B Suresh, Chief Engineer of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (GENCO), there were nearly 25 people at the powerhouse when the mishap took place. However, about 15 or 16 managed to come out.

A police official said six persons have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment for suffocation.

Built on river Krishna, the Srisailam Left Bank power station, about 200 km from Hyderabad, is operated by the Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (GENCO).

 

The plant has six units with combined capacity of 900 MW (6X150). The power generation was in full swing following the incessant rains during the past few days.

Power generation has been suspended following the fire mishap.

The fire has been brought under control but thick smoke engulfed the underground area of the powerhouse making rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Two of the nine who are trapped belong to a private firm that maintains batteries, officials said.

"There are three emergency exits in the pant. There is a possibility that they (trapped) can come out through them. But we cannot say until the smoke is cleared and the rescue teams can go inside," Suresh said.

 

The plant is located in a one km long tunnel and the fire is suspected to have broke out at the service bay area in the Main Control Room, a Fire Department official said.

"We were not able to reach the site as dense smoke engulfed the area. As of now we are trying to put off small patches of fire here and there at the transformer area," the official said.

Telangana Energy minister Jagadish Reddy said personnel from Police, Fire and Emergency services department are involved in the rescue operations.

Officials of the Singareni collieries have also been contacted for their help since they have expertise in underground rescue operations, he added.

 

Chief Minister Rao expressed shock over the accident.

"The CM is eliciting information on the accident on a regular basis. The CM wants all those who are trapped in the plant to come out safely," a press release from his office said.

Rao spoke to Minister Jagdish Reddy and Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao who are at the site and reviewed the relief measures taking place there, it said.

Kishan Reddy said he spoke to the NDRF personnel and directed them to immediately get involved in rescue operations.

"Saddened by the fire accident in the Hydel Power Generation Unit on the left banks of Srisailam, Telangana, late night. Spoke to the NDRF personnel and directed them for immediate rescue operations. Prayers for early recovery of the injured" he said in a statement.

 

Telangana BJP in a statement demanded the government to put to use all resources to provide medical support to the injured immediately, and ensure the rescue and relief are undertaken on war footing to find those who are still stuck inside the plant.

...
Tags: srisailam, andhra pradesh-telangana border, srisailam hydroelectric plant, fire accident
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.

Telangana ECET exams likely to be held on August 31

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore. (ANI)

PMLA court dismisses Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

The St. Andrew's School in Bowenpally was earlier found guilty of violating the government order by collecting huge fees.

Parent body levels allegations against police over school fee issue in Hyderabad

DMK president M K Stalin paid floral tribute to A Rahman Khan's picture at DMK headquarters. (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader A Rahman Khan no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking inquiry into conduct of ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi

File photo of then chief justice of India, Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)

Infiltration from PoK down by 50 percent: J&K police chief

Infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. (PTI Photo)

CBI starts Sushant Singh Rajput case probe, takes relevant documents from Mumbai cops

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

India, China to sincerely work towards de-escalation of troops in Ladakh sector: MEA

India and China have agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner, the ministry of external affairs said. (Photo- Twitter)

Congress urges NBSA to enforce strict code of conduct for television debates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham