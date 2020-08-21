151st Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 Maharashtra, Andhra ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra, Andhra and Karnataka top COVID cases list

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published Aug 21, 2020, 9:19 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 9:19 pm IST
The overall fatalities due to COVID-19 so far is 54, 849 with 983 new deaths in the last one day
People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo
 People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo

India’s overall cases of novel coronavirus crossed 29 lakhs on Friday after 68, 898 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours. Out of these new cases the highest were detected in Maharashtra where close to 15,000 persons were found to be infected with the deadly virus. Fresh cases in Andhra Pradesh were close to 10,000 while Karnataka had nearly 8,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

The overall fatalities due to COVID-19 so far is 54, 849 with 983 new deaths in the last one day. As per COVID19India.org, the totals deaths were past 55,000

 

At the same time India logged the highest single day recoveries as 62,282 were discharged in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries to nearly 21.59 lakhs.

“The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has increased and reached 14,66,918 today. As a higher number of patients recover, their percentage rate continues to steeply rise along with steady decline in percentage Active Cases. With such a high level of recoveries, India's Recovery Rate has soared past 74 per cent (74.28 per cent) ensuring more and more patients are recovering. This is bolstered by 33 States and UTs reporting Recovery Rate more than 50%,” said health ministry officials.

 

Officials underlined that the current active cases (6,92,028) compose the actual case load of the country. “It is 23.82% of the total positive cases today, registering further drop in the last 24 hours,” they added. India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is now at 1.89 per cent.

coronavirus in india, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus deaths india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


