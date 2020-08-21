149th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,904,193

68,371

Recovered

2,157,941

50,099

Deaths

54,971

977

Maharashtra64328945912421359 Tamil Nadu3614353019136239 Andhra Pradesh3253962352183001 Karnataka2569751703814429 Uttar Pradesh1655101152272638 Delhi1573541418264257 West Bengal125992956632581 Bihar11275984578568 Telangana9742475186729 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5023132607183 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry87525312129 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 Infiltration from Po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Infiltration from PoK down by 50 percent: J&K police chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 21, 2020, 11:41 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 11:41 am IST
The alertness of our forces and border management are so good that for the first time the level of infiltration has come down, he said
Infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. (PTI Photo)
 Infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. (PTI Photo)

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, on Thursday claimed that the security forces combating a three-decade old insurgency in the erstwhile state have wreaked the leadership structure of separatist militant organizations apart by killing as many 26 of their top commanders in, so far, this year.

He said that two of them-both belonging to outlawed Lashkar-e-Tayabba (LeT)- were ‘neutralised’ in the past three days along with four other militants in three separate operations.

 

Singh also claimed that infiltration of militants from across the border had decreased by half this year. “The alertness of our forces and border management are so good that for the first time the level of infiltration has come down by fifty percent when compared to the past. Also, the local recruitment into the militant outfits has decreased considerably. I think people, particularly our children are listening to our advice and appeals and staying away from the gun”.

Speaking to reporters in Handwara town of frontier Kupwara district, the police chief said, “We’ve succeeded in breaking the leadership structure of militants in Kashmir. Twenty-six top most commanders have been killed in encounters across the Valley, so far, this year.”

 

Taking about the killing of LeT commander Naseer-ud-Din Lone along with another militant in the latest gunfight with security forces that took place in Kralgund area of Handwara, the DGP said, “He was involved in the killing of six CRPF personnel in two separate terror attacks besides similar other acts including the murder of a local policeman. We had had reports that he was planning to carry out a big strike in north Kashmir after the killing of Sajad Ahmed Mir alias Sajad Hyder.” Mir, also a senior commander of the LeT, was among three militants killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kreeri area of neighbouring Bandipore district earlier this week.

 

The group led by Mir had on Monday killed two CRPF jawans and a local Special Police Officer in a sneak attack carried out by them in Kreeri, 38-km north of here. In the ensuing encounter which continued for about thirty hours, all the three assailants including Mir, his close associate Innayatullah and their Pakistani aide Osman and two Army jawans Grenadiers Ravi Kumar Singh and Prashant Singh were killed.

Singh said, “In last four days three encounters took place across Kashmir. In those encounters, four militants of A and A+ category were killed. Those four militants were top commanders and figured in the list of top 10 or top 20 militants operating in Kashmir”. He termed the outcome of these operations as “a big relief” for common people.

 

He said that Mir had lured a large number of local youth into the militants’ ranks. “In past few days, we have picked up several such youth and, thereby, taken back from the path to joining militancy. This year we have brought 16 such youth back and restored them to their families. We will continue to bring those youth, who have lost their way, towards a better path and help them to pursue a better future,” he asserted.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, who was also present at the briefing, strongly denied the charge that the police are harassing the families of militants in the Valley. He said, “The J&K Police are working for peace and tranquility in the society so people should view our operations in that prism. Police will not harass the families of militants. In fact, we respect them,” he said. End it

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, director general of police, dilbagh singh, j&k encounters, encounter in jammu kashmir, crpf jawans
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The Telangana ECET 2020 exams are scheduled to be held online on August 31 tentatively in morning and evening shifts.

Telangana ECET exams likely to be held on August 31

Multiple agencies including NIA, Customs and Enforcement Directorate are probing the case of smuggling of gold worth over Rs 100 crore. (ANI)

PMLA court dismisses Kerala gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh's bail plea

The St. Andrew's School in Bowenpally was earlier found guilty of violating the government order by collecting huge fees.

Parent body levels allegations against police over school fee issue in Hyderabad

DMK president M K Stalin paid floral tribute to A Rahman Khan's picture at DMK headquarters. (ANI)

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader A Rahman Khan no more



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, China to sincerely work towards de-escalation of troops in Ladakh sector: MEA

India and China have agreed to resolve outstanding issues in an expeditious manner, the ministry of external affairs said. (Photo- Twitter)

Congress urges NBSA to enforce strict code of conduct for television debates

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Construction of Ram temple begins in Ayodhya, soil testing underway at site

This is how the Ram temple will look like.

Kulbhushan Jadhav must be represented by an Indian lawyer: India

In 2017, India approached the ICJ against Pakistan for denial of consular access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence.

Air fare to rise by Rs 10 as Centre hikes Aviation Security Fee for travellers

Representational image. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham