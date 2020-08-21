149th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2020 Andhra Pradesh: 20 h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh: 20 hospitalised after ammonia gas leak at Chittoor dairy unit

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2020, 10:15 am IST
While three of the victims were shifted to Ruia Hospital in temple town of Tirupati, five were admitted to the CMC hospital in Vellore
At least 20 workers fell sick after a leak of ammonium gas late on Thursday night in a dairy house. (Photo- ANI)
  At least 20 workers fell sick after a leak of ammonium gas late on Thursday night in a dairy house. (Photo- ANI)

Amaravati: At least 20 workers, majority of them women, fell sick after a leak of ammonium gas late on Thursday night in a dairy belonging to a private agro products firm at Bandapalli village of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

at Bandapalli village in Putalapattu mandal of Chittoor dist ..
 

While three of the victims were shifted to Ruia Hospital in temple town of Tirupati, five were admitted to the CMC hospital in Vellore in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

 

The others were undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Chittoor, police said.

Chittoor district Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta and Superintendent of Police Senthil Kumar visited the dairy unit and supervised the rescue operation.

According to the Collector, the gas leak occurred while some welding work was being carried out in the unit.

"We have ordered an inquiry and the exact cause of the mishap will be revealed only later. The possible human negligence angle will also be probed," Gupta said.

He said the condition of the workers undergoing treatment was stable.

 

andhra pradesh, ammonia gas leak, chittoor, ap gas leak
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati


