What's up today: UP cabinet shuffle, Chidambaram's hearing in SC, others

Published Aug 21, 2019, 8:00 am IST
Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.
Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

P Chidambaram's hearing before Supreme Court: Delhi High Court, on Tuesday, has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram in corruption, money laundering cases related to INX Media scam.

 

He has moved Supreme Court against the order of the High Court. The matter, will be heard by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet expansion: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reshuffle his cabinet today. Ahead of the cabinet expansion, several senior ministers have resigned to make way for new entrants in the ministry.

Ayodhya dispute hearing - Day 9: Connecting the dots in the Ayodhya title suit case, the lawyers representing Lord Ram submitted proof in the Supreme Court on Tuesday that a temple existed at the site prior to the construction of the Babri Masjid in the 16th century.

