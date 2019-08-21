TRS, Congress, BJP: who is ganging up against whom?

The TRS did not expect the BJP to win four Lok Sabha seats the the Congress to win three.

Hyderabad: Telangana is the site of a triangular war between the ruling TRS, the main Opposition Congress party, and the national ruling party BJP. Each accuses the other two of collusion. The Congress says the TRS and the BJP rivalry is only for public consumption. The BJP says that the TRS and the Congress are hand-in-glove. The TRS says the BJP and the Congress are one and the same.

The approaching municipal elections has intensified each’s psychological warfare. BJP working pre-sident J.P. Nadda alleged TRS corruption in the Kaleshwaram Project, calling it “Pavitra naam- Ganda kaam”. TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao reacted by challenging Mr Nadda to prove the allegations.

The Congress jumped in, alleging a secret BJP-TRS pact to mislead the public. TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy wondered why the BJP central government has not ordered an inquiry. The BJP’s Telangana leaders went to the President of India on the students’ suicide controversy, and to the TRS’s shock, the President directed the Telangana government to inquire and report.

The TRS did not expect the BJP to win four Lok Sabha seats the the Congress to win three. Both claim to be the alternative in Telangana; but the Congress is in power neither here nor in Delhi. The other two parties are richer while the Congress has trouble maintaining party offices.