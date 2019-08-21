Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Telangana high court ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana high court sends notice to Google India over silence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:34 am IST
The petitioner appealed before the court stating that her reputation was at stake and her staff had started passing snide.
Telangana High Court
 Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has recently issued notices to Google India Pvt Limited to respond with their stand on the allegations that it has been passively silent in deleting a lady's name that is popping up in the porn websites, on Google Search.

Justice A. Rajasheker Reddy has issued notices to the company while dealing with a plea by a city-based working woman, alleging that when she searched her name on Google, it showed up on several porn sites that reflected her surname and name.

 

Further, she told the court that she had lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police department in year 2017, when it was first noticed by her friends. In 2018, she approached DMCA, which is a website protection portal page in the US  and requested them to remove her name tag from the porn sites. However, there was no action from DMCA.

The petitioner appealed before the court stating that her reputation was at stake and her co-employees in her office had started passing snide remarks. On an inquiry by the court, the Cybercrime police submitted that there was no complaint lodged on this issue. The court directed Google to respond to the issue by the end of August.

...
Tags: telangana high court, google india pvt limited, cybercrime
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


