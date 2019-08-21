Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Parcels for K Chandr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Parcels for K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao create scare

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:10 am IST
The police are making efforts to identify the person who dropped the bottles at the post office.
K Chandrashekar Rao
 K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: Tension gripped a post office located in Mahankali area in Secunderabad when around 65 parcels containing a chemical-like fluid in bottles addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, director-general of police M. Mahendar Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi party working president K. T. Rama Rao and several other top leaders and bureaucrats were dropped by an unidentified man. The details of the sender, which were obviously not mentioned on the parcels, could not be ascertained yet. The police are making efforts to identify the person who dropped the bottles at the post office.

According to the sources, the incident took place at a post office close to Mahankali police station, in the north zone limits of Hyderabad police commissionerate. “It was close to noon on Monday when an unidentified person dropped several parcels mentioning names and addresses of ministers and top bureaucrats. The post office staff found it suspicious and opened the parcels, to detect 65 pet bottles filled with a chemical-like substance filled in them,” said the sources.

 

...
Tags: k chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed for a showdown on Polavaram

D. Aravind

D Aravind wants Nizamabad renamed induru

Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra should rethink on Amaravati: Botsa Satyanarayana

Rajiv Gandhi

Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX Media case: CBI issues notice to Chidambaram, asks him to appear within two hours

P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

TRS, Congress, BJP: who is ganging up against whom?

The TRS did not expect the BJP to win four Lok Sabha seats the the Congress to win three.

Pakistan puts Kulbhushan Jadhav on backburner

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Remembering Dr D Babu Paul

Dr. D. Babu Paul

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham