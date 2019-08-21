Parcels for K Chandrashekar Rao, KT Rama Rao create scare

Hyderabad: Tension gripped a post office located in Mahankali area in Secunderabad when around 65 parcels containing a chemical-like fluid in bottles addressed to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, director-general of police M. Mahendar Reddy, Telangana Rashtra Samithi party working president K. T. Rama Rao and several other top leaders and bureaucrats were dropped by an unidentified man. The details of the sender, which were obviously not mentioned on the parcels, could not be ascertained yet. The police are making efforts to identify the person who dropped the bottles at the post office.

According to the sources, the incident took place at a post office close to Mahankali police station, in the north zone limits of Hyderabad police commissionerate. “It was close to noon on Monday when an unidentified person dropped several parcels mentioning names and addresses of ministers and top bureaucrats. The post office staff found it suspicious and opened the parcels, to detect 65 pet bottles filled with a chemical-like substance filled in them,” said the sources.