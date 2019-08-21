Over 100 UP medical college students forced to shave head, salute seniors

In a third video, a security guard was seen standing near the students. However, he took no apparent action to stop the alleged ragging. (Photo: ANI)

Saifai: A group of 150 first-year medical students were forced to shave their head and salute their seniors, in an alleged case of ragging that took place at a university in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

The video of the incident was shared widely, prompting authorities at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences in Safai village to take notice of the incident.

According to NDTV report, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr Raj Kumar, has claimed the institution maintained special squads that kept a "check over ragging" and has suspended students for similar incidents.

In the video, a small group of students, were seen wearing white coats and could be seen walking in a single file. All of them have had their heads shaved.

Over 100 UP Medical College Students Forced To Shave Head, Bow To Seniors pic.twitter.com/0DVOhYUYBk — UMESH LAMANI (@umeshJourn) August 21, 2019

In another video, the students were seen jogging and offering mock salutes to a group of seniors.

In a third video, a security guard was seen standing near the students. However, he took no apparent action to stop the alleged ragging.

The Vice-Chancellor has promised that action would be taken in this matter.

Saifai is the home village of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav, who is also a former Chief Minister.