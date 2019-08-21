Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 New faces in Adityan ...
New faces in Adityanath's government as first reshuffle of cabinet takes place

Published Aug 21, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
The two-and-a-half year-old BJP ministry will also have 11 new ministers of state.
Lucknow: This is the first rejig of Adityanath's council of ministers since he came to power in 2017.

Four ministers of state with independent charge were promoted as cabinet ministers, while two new faces, Ram Naresh Agnihotri and Kamla Rani Varun, joined as cabinet ministers.

 

Six ministers of state with independent charge were inducted.

The two-and-a-half year-old BJP ministry will also have 11 new ministers of state.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office in the presence of the chief minister.

