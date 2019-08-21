Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Ladakh: MP Tsering N ...
Ladakh: MP Tsering Namgyal in discussion with Union ministers for development push

ANI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
The lawmaker says he has received a positive response from at least four Union ministers for various projects crucial for the region.
Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (Photo: ANI)
 Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Ladakh lawmaker Jamyang Tsering Namgyal says he is talking to union ministries to ramp up development works through big infrastructure projects in the newly-created Union Territory.

The Lok Sabha member says he has received a positive response from at least four Union ministers for various projects crucial for the region. Among the proposed projects is an ambitious plan by rail ministry to connect the region with the rest of India with an all-weather operational rail line.

 

The Union ministers he is in discussion with include Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Sehrawat, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

"Many schemes and projects are being discussed by the ministers for Ladakh. It is overwhelming to see ministers discussing it with me for the benefit of the region," Namgyal told ANI.

"I have held discussion with Rail Minister Piyush Goyal on transport connectivity in Ladakh region especially during winters when it remains cut off from rest of the country. There is Leh Upshi and Bilaspur- Manali- Leh rail line. We need to remain connected throughout the year. It is crucial from a security perspective as well," he said.


Besides connectivity, water scarcity is another major problem the region is staring at. "With glaciers dying, we have to lift water from Indus river," he said, adding that Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat has offered help to deal with the issue.

Giriraj Singh has also come up with the idea of farming trout fishes in cold water, he said.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda has already inaugurated Aadi Mahotsav in the region which aims to register the tribal artisans of the region and empanel them with events of the ministry.

Ladakh is a sensitive region as its boundaries touch with two of not-so-friendly nations -- China and Pakistan and seems to be fast becoming the central government's priority to for development.

Tags: ladakh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


