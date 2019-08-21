Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 K'taka governme ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K'taka government orders CBI probe into multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 8:16 am IST
According sanction to the CBI, the government in its order said it would investigate all FIRs registered against IMA and its group entities.
The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA. (Photo: File)
 The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the multi-crore ponzi scheme I Monetory Advisory (IMA) and its group entities, which allegedly duped over a lakh of people.

According sanction to the CBI, the government in its order said it would investigate all the FIRs registered against the IMA and its group entities.

 

The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA.

The CBI has also been asked to "identify and investigate persons involved in the illegal activities in connection with affairs of IMA, Bengaluru and its group entities."

The government directed the officials of all departments concerned to hand over data, information and records as and when required by the CBI and cooperate in the investigation.

Promising high returns, IMA operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims.

He had promised them that his company promoted Islamic way of investment.

Many touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in the IMA, police said.

The case came to light when Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments".

Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody

Before fleeing the country, Khan had even accused the Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig, who has been disqualified from the assembly on a request by the Congress for his anti-party activities, of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig had rejected the claim, saying that the charges were false, baseless and frivolous.

As complaints started pouring in, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by DIG, B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

The SIT said more than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies and that people had invested Rs 4,084 crore in the company.

He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT had said.

It has so far arrested over 25 people, including 12 directors of the firm, a corporator, husband of a corporator, the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban, assistant commissioner of Bengaluru north sub-division, a Bengaluru Development Authority officer and a village accountant.

The SIT, as well as the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the case and later released him.

The SIT questioned Baig once. He was asked to appear again, but did not turn up, citing health reasons. The SIT has unearthed huge cache of gold and real estate dealings of IMA.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case simultaneously, has attached assets worth Rs 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

...
Tags: ima ponzi scam, cbi, mansoor khan, roshan baig
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Sunanda Pushkar's death. (Photo: File)

Sunanda Pushkar’s body had 15 injuries caused by blunt force: Delhi police to court

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a 'one-man' Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers. (Photo: File)

BJP legislators failing to get berth in K'taka cabinet voice displeasure

Speculations regarding the Cabinet expansion started after Adityanath along with state unit party president Swatantra Dev Singh met BJP national president Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda last week. (Photo: File)

Adityanath accepts resignations of 5 ministers ahead of UP cabinet expansion

'...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)

In phone call with PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson regrets I-Day clash



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Adityanath accepts resignations of 5 ministers ahead of UP cabinet expansion

Speculations regarding the Cabinet expansion started after Adityanath along with state unit party president Swatantra Dev Singh met BJP national president Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda last week. (Photo: File)

In phone call with PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson regrets I-Day clash

'...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Lawyer asks under which law was Chidambaram summoned at midnight

The CBI had on Tuesday night put up a notice outside the residence of Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. (Photo: File / KPN)

What's up today: UP cabinet shuffle, Chidambaram's hearing in SC, others

(Photo: File)

Thanjavur: Big demand for Indian food worldwide

Inaugurating the
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham