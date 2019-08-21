Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 INX Media case: CBI ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INX Media case: CBI issues notice to Chidambaram, asks him to appear within two hours

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 12:20 am IST
Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID.
P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)
 P Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after the Delhi High Court refused former Union finance minister P Chidambaram to grant any protection from arrest in the INX Media case, the CBI issued a notice to him asking him to appear before the investigation officer "within two hours", after failing to find him at his residence. At around 6.30 PM, a team of CBI officers landed at his posh Jor Bagh residence here to locate him, officials said.

The CBI team left the premises after confirming that Chidambaram was not present at the address, they said. The team, which had some superintendent of police-rank officials, did not make clear if they had gone to his residence to arrest him for alleged irregularities in foreign investment clearance to INX Media during his tenure as finance minister. The officials returned to the CBI headquarters where they got into a huddle with senior officers of the agency to decide the future course of action, the officials said.

 

Team of officials returned to his residence and pasted a notice asking Chidambaram to appear before R Parthasarthy, CBI Deputy SP, who is probing the case to record his statement under Section 161 of the CrPC. Sources said the notice has also been sent to his email ID. However, it could not be immediately ascertained when the notice was issued to Chidambaram, a senior Congress leader. Chidambaram is likely to seek protection from arrest from the Supreme Court Wednesday morning.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to grant any protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate. He failed to get an audience from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday for urgent hearing of his appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea. A team of lawyers led by senior advocate and Chidambaram's party colleague Kapil Sibal was told by the registrar (judicial) to mention the petition on Wednesday morning in the apex court.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Invest ment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

...
Tags: p chidambaram, inx media case, cbi


Latest From Nation

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy headed for a showdown on Polavaram

D. Aravind

D Aravind wants Nizamabad renamed induru

Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra should rethink on Amaravati: Botsa Satyanarayana

Rajiv Gandhi

Congress pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Remembering Dr D Babu Paul

Dr. D. Babu Paul

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

UP: Geo-tagging of cattle begins in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Municipal Commissioner Anjani Kumar Singh also said that the step will ensure those who abandon their cattle to be penalised and also assist in keeping a tab on the number of animals. (Photo: ANI)

Middle schools in Kashmir will open from tomorrow : J&K official

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal also said that 73,000 landlines out of total 96 thousand in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are functional. (Photo: ANI)

Punjab: 60 persons rescued from floods in Sultanpur Lodhi, Zira

According to an official statement, the minister said that the maximum cumulative effect of all the release upstream was experienced at Ropar barrage at 11 am on Sunday and a peak outflow of 2,40,930 cusecs of water was recorded. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham