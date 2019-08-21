Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 In phone call with P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In phone call with PM Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson regrets I-Day clash

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.
'...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)
 '...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regretted the incidents of violence outside the Indian High Commission in London on Independence Day last week.

During the conversation, Modi raised the issue of violence against members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Independence Day outside the Indian mission, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

 

Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

“...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,” the statement read.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a French official said President Emmanuel Macron would discuss tensions in Kashmir with PM Modi when the two meet in Paris this week.

...
Tags: narendra modi, boris johnson, independence day
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Sunanda Pushkar's death. (Photo: File)

Sunanda Pushkar’s body had 15 injuries caused by blunt force: Delhi police to court

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a 'one-man' Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers. (Photo: File)

BJP legislators failing to get berth in K'taka cabinet voice displeasure

Speculations regarding the Cabinet expansion started after Adityanath along with state unit party president Swatantra Dev Singh met BJP national president Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda last week. (Photo: File)

Adityanath accepts resignations of 5 ministers ahead of UP cabinet expansion

The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA. (Photo: File)

K'taka government orders CBI probe into multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

INX media case: Lawyer asks under which law was Chidambaram summoned at midnight

The CBI had on Tuesday night put up a notice outside the residence of Chidambaram to appear before them in the next two hours. (Photo: File / KPN)

What's up today: UP cabinet shuffle, Chidambaram's hearing in SC, others

(Photo: File)

Thanjavur: Big demand for Indian food worldwide

Inaugurating the

Padayatra from Gangotri to Rameswaram

Ratnakar Chaturvedi reaches Rameswaram with Ganga water in hand, at the end of a 3000 km ‘padayatra’ from Gangotri

NGO, Jeddah Tamil Sangam team up to restore water-body

The water tank located on a one acre site, if filled with rainwater, will help to increase the groundwater potential, supplying water to five overhead tanks, agricultural pump-sets, besides to the local population for day-to-day use.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham