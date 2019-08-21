Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Hyderabad: Over 1,00 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Over 1,000 cos under ED probe for stash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:28 am IST
In TS, Heera group and Mack Soft Tech under scanner.
Enforcement Directorate
 Enforcement Directorate

Hyderabad: Some 1,100 companies are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, including several from Telangana State that have been booked for money laundering.

Though the investigations are proceeding at various levels, the attachment of multi-crore properties of the accused is being done at high speed. In Telangana state, properties of the Heera Group worth Rs 299 crore were attached. One of Cyberabad’s landmark buildings, Q-City, worth Rs 86.38 crore, owned by   Mack Soft Tech Private Limited was seized under FEMA. The probes into many pending cases, such as the cash-for-vote scam, have also been speeded up.

 

Asked about the attachments being done at such speed, a source revealed, “An internal competition between the 11 zones of the ED is leading to increase in number of attachments. The zone with highest number of speedy investigations and property attachments will  be recognised and felicitated by the Principal Director, ED. This has led to properties worth crores of those booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act being attached. The ED is on a spree, confiscating immovable assets and freezing bank accounts.”

At the other end of the spectrum are cases where suspects have slipped out of the country while the investigation is on, in order to escape prosecution.

When Opposition parties questioned the ministry of finance on the measures taken to thwart fugitives, citing the example of Nirav Modi, Union minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur informed Parliament that “Whenever there is an apprehension that any accused person may leave the country during the pendency of PMLA investigation, Look Out Circular (LoC) is issued by Directorate of Enforcement.

 “In case any of the accused persons against whom LoC is issued tries to leave the country, the immigration authorities inform the Directorate and such person is apprehended. Further, some of the accused persons may already be residing abroad or may have left India before the issuance of Red Corner Notice (RCN) and Extradition Requests”

The minister added that action under the newly enacted Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 is also initiated in suitable cases against economic offenders who have left India so as to avoid criminal prosecution or who being abroad, refuse to return to India to face criminal prosecution.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate, heera group, nirav modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

There are 669 FP shops in Khammam district which distribute essential commodities to the beneficiaries during the first 15 days of the month. (Photo: DC)

Khammam: FP shops to also have e-kiosks to serve people

Dr Jacob Alexander does post-mortem on Angela.

Thiruvananthapuram: Anaconda Angela dead

Madras high court

Chennai: Film producers appear before court in contempt case

Petitions can be filed to officials by contacting through email or over phone with : Protector of Emigrants Office, Foreign Affairs, Norka Roots, Thycaud , Thiruvananthapuram.

Kozhikode: Centre, NORKA join against job frauds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chennai: Film producers appear before court in contempt case

Madras high court

Row over shops to non-Hindus in Srisailam

To safeguard the sanctity of the temple, the BJP leaders and Hindu based spiritual organisations called ‘Chalo Srisailam’ on Tuesday. After learning about the call given by Hindu based organisation leaders, the government immediately transferred A. Sri Ramachandra Murthy and deputed K.S. Rama Rao as the EO with immediate effect to subside the tense situations. Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao said that the situation has been brought under control and peace prevails at Srisailam. He said that as a precautionary measure, some leaders were taken into custody on Monday and were released on Tuesday.

Chennai: Ganja intoxicated criminals murder police informer

Police identified the deceased as Sanjeevi Rayan (62), a resident of Kavan street, Agaram.

Andhra Pradesh land process for railways

Referring to the construction of approach roads to 17 railway over bridges, the CS said the state government had earlier committed to support the work financially and they would do so. He said for the execution of approach roads to ROBs to be taken up hereafter, the railway authorities will have to bear the expenses given the state government’s precarious financial situation. (Representational image)

‘Kumki’ elephant Bharani to begin 2nd operation in Hosur

Kumki Maraippan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham