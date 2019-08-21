Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 3 dead after helicop ...
3 dead after helicopter carrying flood relief material crashes in U'khand

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
The chopper was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Moldi.
There were reportedly three people on board at the time of the crash. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 There were reportedly three people on board at the time of the crash. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Dehradun: A helicopter involved in rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand crashed near the Uttarkashi district on Wednesday after it got entangled in overhead electric wires. All the out of three people who were on-board have died.

The chopper was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Moldi.

 

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Mori block of Uttarkashi district has touched 12, with five people still missing. Heavy rain and cloudbursts have led to a flood-like situation in parts of Uttarakhand, leaving people stranded in several areas.

More details are awaited.

...
Tags: helicopter crash, floods, uttarkashi
Location: India, Uttarakhand


