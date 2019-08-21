Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Eyes missing from bo ...
Eyes missing from body kept in morgue at Kolkata hospital, probe ordered

PTI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 9:16 am IST
The issue had created a commotion at the hospital premises as Sushanta demanded an explanation from the authorities.
Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)
 Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: The authorities of a state-run hospital here on Tuesday ordered an investigation following a complaint that the eyes of a body kept in the morgue were missing when it was handed over to the family, officials said.

Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

 

"When the body was handed over to us after the post- mortem examination, we found that my father's eyes were missing. When we enquired, some employees of the morgue said his eyes were gouged out by rats," said Sushanta, the son of the deceased.

He informed the matter in writing to the authorities that set up a three-member panel to look into the matter, hospital officials said.

The issue had created a commotion at the hospital premises as Sushanta demanded an explanation from the authorities on Monday.

...
Location: India, West Bengal


