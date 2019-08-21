Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Evidence proves Lord ...
Evidence proves Lord Ram’s birthplace: Counsel to Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:47 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 2:36 am IST
Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by Kar Sevaks agitating for Lord Rama’s temple.
New Delhi: Counsel for the deity of Ram Lalla on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that when looked at historically, archaeologically or from government’s records including oral evidence, the place where people, out of their faith and belief, offer prayers at Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Giving an overview of his arguments advanced so far, senior counsel C.S. Vaidyanathan told the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi that the faith and belief of Hindus in Janmasthan being the birthplace of Lord Rama is so intrinsic that they continued to offer their prayers even when this place was covered by the Babri Masjid.

 

Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992 by Kar Sevaks agitating for Lord Rama’s temple. Taking the court through oral evidence of the people residing at Ayodhya for decades, Mr Vaidyanathan said that each one of them is unwavering in asserting that this the birthplace of Lord Rama as thousands of people throng here to offer their prayers.

Mr Vaidyanathan referred to a stone slab with Sanskrit inscriptions dating back to 12th century that was recovered from beneath the demolished mosque pointing to the existence of a temple prior to the construction of Babri Masjid at the Janmasthan.

