Enforcement Directorate arrests Kamal Nath’s nephew

New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday arrested Ratul Puri, nephew of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a money-laundering case pertaining to an alleged Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud. Puri's anticipatory bail was also rejected, but relating to the AgustaWestland chopper case.

The arrest, under the PMLA, came after he appeared before the agency on Monday night. This bank fraud case was registered on the basis of a CBI FIR on August 17, in which Puri, his father Deepak, mother Nita and others were booked after a complaint by the Central Bank of India.

Searches related to this were done on Sunday. Others like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption; Puri was booked in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India. Puri is already the ED scanner for the VVIP chopper scam; the court said that Puri's evasive replies showed he was trying to influence witnesses.