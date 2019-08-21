Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Enforcement Director ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Enforcement Directorate arrests Kamal Nath’s nephew

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 21, 2019, 2:05 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Puri's anticipatory bail was also rejected, but relating to the AgustaWestland chopper case.
Ratul Puri
 Ratul Puri

New Delhi: The ED on Tuesday arrested Ratul Puri, nephew of MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath in a money-laundering case pertaining to an alleged Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud. Puri's anticipatory bail was also rejected, but relating to the AgustaWestland chopper case.

The arrest, under the PMLA, came after he appeared before the agency on Monday night.  This bank fraud case was registered on the basis of a CBI FIR on August 17, in which Puri, his father Deepak, mother Nita and others were booked after a complaint by the Central Bank of India.

 

Searches related to this were done on Sunday. Others like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI for conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption; Puri was booked in his capacity as executive director of Moser Baer India. Puri is already the ED scanner for the VVIP chopper scam; the court said that Puri's evasive replies showed he was trying to influence witnesses.

...
Tags: chief minister kamal nath, agustawestland chopper case, ratul puri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Petitions can be filed to officials by contacting through email or over phone with : Protector of Emigrants Office, Foreign Affairs, Norka Roots, Thycaud , Thiruvananthapuram.

Kozhikode: Centre, NORKA join against job frauds

To safeguard the sanctity of the temple, the BJP leaders and Hindu based spiritual organisations called ‘Chalo Srisailam’ on Tuesday. After learning about the call given by Hindu based organisation leaders, the government immediately transferred A. Sri Ramachandra Murthy and deputed K.S. Rama Rao as the EO with immediate effect to subside the tense situations. Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao said that the situation has been brought under control and peace prevails at Srisailam. He said that as a precautionary measure, some leaders were taken into custody on Monday and were released on Tuesday.

Row over shops to non-Hindus in Srisailam

Police identified the deceased as Sanjeevi Rayan (62), a resident of Kavan street, Agaram.

Chennai: Ganja intoxicated criminals murder police informer

The rejuvenation project aims at cleaning up the polluted Akkulam Lake, by removing garbage and water hyacinth.

Thiruvananthapuram: Lack of fund delays lake survey



Andhra Pradesh land process for railways

Referring to the construction of approach roads to 17 railway over bridges, the CS said the state government had earlier committed to support the work financially and they would do so. He said for the execution of approach roads to ROBs to be taken up hereafter, the railway authorities will have to bear the expenses given the state government’s precarious financial situation. (Representational image)

‘Kumki’ elephant Bharani to begin 2nd operation in Hosur

Kumki Maraippan

Vijayawada: New industrial policy soon

IT and industries minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy
