Amit Shah wants 2/3rd majority in 3 states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:55 am IST
The Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year while in Delhi it is likely early next year.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has given party leaders a target of securing a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Maharashtra, Hary-ana and Jharkhand Asse-mbly polls while the Delhi unit has been tasked with dislodging the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

The Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are scheduled to be held later this year while in Delhi it is likely early next year.

 

 The meeting, Mr chaired by Shah, was also attended by BJP working president J.P. Nadda and its general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh.

Other people present at the meeting inc-luded Union ministers Pr-akash Javadekar and Nar-endra Singh Tomar, who are the BJP’s election in-charges for Delhi and Har-yana respectively. Nati-onal general secretary Bh-upender Yadav and vice-president Om Mathur, who are in charge of Maharas-htra and Jharkhand respectively, were also present at the meeting.

After the Lok Sabha victory of the Narendra Modi-led campaign, winning these states is also being considered crucial for the party which wants to send out a strong message to the Opposition by retaining power in these states with a two-thirds majority.

