Nation Current Affairs 21 Aug 2019 Anger may erupt into ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anger may erupt into major violence in Kashmir: Intelligence agencies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 21, 2019, 2:19 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 2:37 am IST
Kashmir, under a security lockdown since August 4 night, has by its own standards been peaceful.
Kashmir, under a security lockdown since August 4 night, has by its own standards been peaceful. (Photo: File)
 Kashmir, under a security lockdown since August 4 night, has by its own standards been peaceful. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Several intelligence agencies are reported to have cautioned the Centre that anger is at its height among the people of Kashmir and some other parts of J&K over its recent move to strip the state of its autonomy and by splitting it into two Union territories; and this may spill over and even burst into major violence sooner or later.

Several retired security and intelligence officials who have served in the state and other Kashmir experts have corroborated this view. They are learnt to have told the power centres in New Delhi that precise and tangible steps may be initiated quickly to address some of the people’s core concerns, particularly over the domicile issue, to preclude “probable pervasive turbulence”.

 

Kashmir, under a security lockdown since August 4 night, has by its own standards been peaceful.

Though protests and cla-shes between irate crowds and security forces do take place in Srinagar almost on a daily basis, these have remained restricted to a few pockets of the summer capital. A few places outside Srinagar too have witnessed only brief and limited such clashes.

The J&K police continues to be on an arrest spree and has with members of Central armed police forces raided homes and, in some cases, even allegedly ransacked or damaged them. But local observers say that it is because of the unprecedented restraint exercised by the security forces while tackling stone-pelting mobs that has helped towards making it a somewhat localised affair.

Further, with almost all mainstream leaders and activists and those from the separatist camp having been jailed or put under house arrest, the people perceive themselves to be “leaderless” and virtually caught in a high and dry situation. Paradoxically, key separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are maintaining a conspicuous silence over the issues.

While some officials of the security and administrative apparatus hope that the resentment in the local populace  over the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and splitting the state into two UTs will “fizzle out” with time, some Kashmir experts feel that the perceived “quiet” could well be a “lull before the storm”.

“Anger is at its height and many people are desperate. They may vent their rage, sadness and disappointment out on the streets unless the government comes up with the required measures to address their concerns,” said a retired cop.

...
Tags: article 370, j&k police, umar farooq
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Dr Jacob Alexander does post-mortem on Angela.

Thiruvananthapuram: Anaconda Angela dead

Madras high court

Chennai: Film producers appear before court in contempt case

Petitions can be filed to officials by contacting through email or over phone with : Protector of Emigrants Office, Foreign Affairs, Norka Roots, Thycaud , Thiruvananthapuram.

Kozhikode: Centre, NORKA join against job frauds

To safeguard the sanctity of the temple, the BJP leaders and Hindu based spiritual organisations called ‘Chalo Srisailam’ on Tuesday. After learning about the call given by Hindu based organisation leaders, the government immediately transferred A. Sri Ramachandra Murthy and deputed K.S. Rama Rao as the EO with immediate effect to subside the tense situations. Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao said that the situation has been brought under control and peace prevails at Srisailam. He said that as a precautionary measure, some leaders were taken into custody on Monday and were released on Tuesday.

Row over shops to non-Hindus in Srisailam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
 

Aparna Sen & 27 others extend support to Anurag Kashyap against 'threats of violence'

Anurag Kashyap.
 

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in Andhra Pradesh

A team of technicians was later deployed by railways to connect engine with the bogies. This led to the delay of few other trains that were running on the route. (Photo: ANI)
 

Anushka Sharma's colourful bikini picture sparks hilarious memes; check out

Anushka Sharma memes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chennai beach sparkling with blue glow leaves netizens with breathtaking visuals

According to marine experts, the blue glow in water is known as bioluminescence. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Row over shops to non-Hindus in Srisailam

To safeguard the sanctity of the temple, the BJP leaders and Hindu based spiritual organisations called ‘Chalo Srisailam’ on Tuesday. After learning about the call given by Hindu based organisation leaders, the government immediately transferred A. Sri Ramachandra Murthy and deputed K.S. Rama Rao as the EO with immediate effect to subside the tense situations. Atmakur DSP Venkata Rao said that the situation has been brought under control and peace prevails at Srisailam. He said that as a precautionary measure, some leaders were taken into custody on Monday and were released on Tuesday.

Chennai: Ganja intoxicated criminals murder police informer

Police identified the deceased as Sanjeevi Rayan (62), a resident of Kavan street, Agaram.

Andhra Pradesh land process for railways

Referring to the construction of approach roads to 17 railway over bridges, the CS said the state government had earlier committed to support the work financially and they would do so. He said for the execution of approach roads to ROBs to be taken up hereafter, the railway authorities will have to bear the expenses given the state government’s precarious financial situation. (Representational image)

‘Kumki’ elephant Bharani to begin 2nd operation in Hosur

Kumki Maraippan

Vijayawada: New industrial policy soon

IT and industries minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham