Telangana flood loss at Rs 1,400 cr

Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday estimated losses incurred on account of recent heavy rains in the state and the resultant floods in the river Godavari at Rs 1,400 crore and is expected to submit a report to the Centre shortly. The government plans to seek Rs 1,000 crore as immediate financial assistance from the Centre to undertake relief measures. According to a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, various departments have submitted preliminary estimates to the state government on the losses from recent heavy rains and floods.

The roads and buildings department stated that it suffered losses of Rs 498 crore due to damage caused to roads. The panchayat raj department incurred Rs 449-crore loss, the irrigation department Rs 33 crore, the municipal administration department Rs 379 crore and the energy department Rs 7 crore, the release stated.

The damage caused to houses and expenditure incurred to evacuate people from these houses was pegged at Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, Central teams will arrive on Thursday to assess the damage caused by floods. Official sources said the teams comprising six members will tour for two days and submit a report to the Centre. The teams will also visit Bhadrachalam, Kaleshwaram and Kadem projects which witnessed flood fury.