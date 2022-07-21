  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2022
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana flood loss at Rs 1,400 cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 2:01 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 6:49 am IST
Rainwater flows on Jagital main road at Ramnagar in Karimnagar. (Y. Radhakrishna/DC)
Hyderabad: The state government on Wednesday estimated losses incurred on account of recent heavy rains in the state and the resultant floods in the river Godavari at Rs 1,400 crore and is expected to submit a report to the Centre shortly. The government plans to seek Rs 1,000 crore as immediate financial assistance from the Centre to undertake relief measures. According to a media statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, various departments have submitted preliminary estimates to the state government on the losses from recent heavy rains and floods.

The roads and buildings department stated that it suffered losses of Rs 498 crore due to damage caused to roads. The panchayat raj department incurred Rs 449-crore loss, the irrigation department Rs 33 crore, the municipal administration department Rs 379 crore and the energy department Rs 7 crore, the release stated.

The damage caused to houses and expenditure incurred to evacuate people from these houses was pegged at Rs 25 crore.

Meanwhile, Central teams will arrive on Thursday to assess the damage caused by floods. Official sources said the teams comprising six members will tour for two days and submit a report to the Centre. The teams will also visit Bhadrachalam, Kaleshwaram and Kadem projects which witnessed flood fury.

Tags: telangana rains, telangana floods, monsoon 2022, flood relief
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


News

Woman’s suicide bid thwarted



Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal's famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
