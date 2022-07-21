  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2022 SPL CS: AP dam did n ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SPL CS: AP dam did not cause floods in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jul 21, 2022, 2:29 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 2:29 am IST
Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar. (FIle)
 Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar. (FIle)

HYDERABAD: The factors that caused the recent floods in the Godavari basin that threatened the existence of the Kadem dam in Nirmal district, resulted in the flooding of two major pump houses of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, and floodwaters rampaging through several north Telangana districts, including Bhadrachalam town, appear to have left the Telangana government in a perplexed state.

One thing, however, appears to have become clearer concerning the flooding of Bhadrachalam, as special chief secretary (irrigation) Rajat Kumar on Wednesday told media that the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh on the Godavari did not necessarily cause flooding of the temple town in Khammam district.

“I am not saying this (episode of) flooding is because of Polavaram,” he told reporters following a review meeting with senior irrigation department officials.

Earlier on Tuesday, minister Ajay Kumar Puvvada said that the latest flooding in Bhadrachalam over the past few days took place because the Andhra Pradesh government raised the height of the Polavaram dam structure, which, in turn, resulted in a larger volume of backwater accumulating on the Telangana side of the river and resulting in the flooding.

Rajat Kumar made it clear during his chat with reporters that Telangana had been repeatedly asking the Centre for a thorough backwater impact study of the Polavaram project, which could result in flooding of Bhadrachalam, Parnasala, and around one lakh acres of cropland in the state.

“The Government of India feels it is a resolved issue, we feel concerned,” he said.

“There will be an impact of increased height of the Polavaram project, and more areas will be submerged. It is not that the Polavaram project proposal has not been studied, it is a national project. We feel concerned that its impact will be felt in our area,” he said.

On the rains, Rajat Kumar said that cloudburst was not a technical term, and heavy rain events are a result of changing climate, adding that the “IMD and Eurosat were unable to predict (how heavy the rains would be). Something is there behind it.”

It may be recalled that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that the heavy floods were a result of a possible international conspiracy causing cloudburst deliberately in Telangana.

Rajat Kumar said the Kadem project withstood heavy floods because of repairs taken up at the dam, and added that there was no truth in those criticising the state government over the submergence of two Kaleshwaram project pump houses and the project’s planning and construction.

“It will not cost a few hundred crores but around Rs 20-25 crore for repairs, and the construction company has the maintenance contract,” he said, adding that the pumps would be brought back to working condition within 45 days.

He said that each aspect of the project was vetted and cleared by the Central Water Commission.

...
Tags: rajat kumar, telangana floods, polavaram irrigation project
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

TS blames Polavaram project for floods, triggers row with AP

Latest From Nation

Congress workers shout slogans as they gather at the AICC headquarters to express their solidarity with the party President Sonia Gandhi is appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Kerala-Centre face-off on GST: FM says no tax should be levied on common man's items

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

India's new President to be declared today

News

Woman’s suicide bid thwarted



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Zubair released from Tihar after SC grants bail

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair(Right). (ANI)

India says Sri Lanka crisis severe, no spillover

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding 'Present Situation in Sri Lanka', in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

After ban on wheat, India restricts exports of flour, other derivatives

Centre has put restrictions on the exports of wheat flour exports and other related products like maida, semolina, wholemeal atta and resultant atta. (Representational image: PTI)

SC issues notice on Varavara Rao's plea for regular bail on medical grounds

Varavara Rao (DC file image)

SC directs UP police not to take action against Zubair

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->