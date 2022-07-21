Power supply being restored in 5 flood-affected districts

APEPDCL is making efforts to restore power supply in all five flood-affected districts. (PTI file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) is making efforts to restore power supply in all five flood-affected districts of Alluri Seetharama Raju, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru and West Godavari. In all, power supply had got disrupted in 415 villages of 12 mandals in these districts.

Special chief secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand reviewed the situation in this regard with APEPDCL chairman and managing director K. Santosha Rao. With floods and water levels receding, efforts are being made to restore power as soon as possible.

Santosha Rao said eight 33/11Kv substations with 250 km of 33Kv line, 46 11Kv feeders with 4,022 distribution transformers, 5,453 agricultural services and 71,443 non-agricultural services had got affected due to floods within APEPDCL’s jurisdiction. Damage estimated so far is worth ₹1.53 crore.

The CMD announced that power supply to 35,936 domestic connections has been restored during past three days. 35,507 domestic services in Chintoor, V.R. Puram, Kunavaram and Yetapaka mandals of ASR district and Kukunuru and Velarupadu mandals of Eluru district are yet to be restored.

APEPDCL has established a 24x7 call centre in each division for information regarding power restoration.

Energy minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy asked officials to minimise power supply uncertainties after disasters such as floods, cyclones and heavy gales. He asked officials to evolve short and long-term plans to avoid financial and infrastructure-related losses as well.