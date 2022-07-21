  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2022 Green activists flay ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Green activists flay Karnataka politicians' stance on Western Ghats ESA

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GURURAJ A PANIYADI
Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 1:27 pm IST
A view of Kudremukh range of Western Ghats in Belthangady. (Photo:Gururaj A Paniyadi)
 A view of Kudremukh range of Western Ghats in Belthangady. (Photo:Gururaj A Paniyadi)

Mangaluru: Green activists campaigning for the protection of Western Ghats have expressed displeasure over the stance of politicians who have opposed the draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs).

The Union government recently issued a draft notification regarding the identification and declaration of ESA in Western Ghats. Cutting party lines, most of the MLAs and Ministers of Karnataka have opposed the notification stating that it would affect the people. They have also decided to approach the Centre.

But environmental activists have questioned the objection of the politicians.

“There is no reason to oppose as the ESA notification will not affect the people who are living and cultivating in their land. They will not be forced to move out,” activist Dinesh Holla, who is also the Convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya told Deccan Chronicle.

“In few places, villagers oppose the notification as they are misled by the politicians. The notification is in English and most of the villagers cannot read it. Let the government publish the entire notification in Kannada and distribute it to the people. Then people will read it and decide,” he said.

“Those opposing the notification do not have any concrete reason. There have been regular instances of landslides during monsoon as the Western Ghats has already been damaged. The unplanned developmental works and damage to the environment are the reasons for such natural calamities. If politicians oppose the ESA notification, then they will be responsible for future calamities,” he warned.

National Environment Care Federation (NECF) state secretary Shashidhar Shetty stressed the need for a stringent law to protect the Western Ghats.

“Few politicians oppose the ESA claiming that it is anti-people. They should explain how it will adversely affect the people. They should not make vague statements,” he said.

“There was strong opposition when the Madhav Gadgil committee submitted the report as it had suggested strict measures to protect the Western Ghats. The diluted version was the Kasturirangan report. We demand the government to enforce the recommendation of Gadgil report,” he added.

...
Tags: gadgil committee report, kasthurirangan committee, western ghats
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


Latest From Nation

Congress workers took out protest rally from Indira Gandhi statue to ED office. (DC file image)

TPCC protest against questioning of Sonia Gandhi by ED

The deceased was identified as K. Saravana, a native of Arani district in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

Murder at Tirumala: After spat, man hit with stone dies

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal (Facebook)

Kerala-Centre face-off on GST: FM says no tax should be levied on common man's items



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's new President to be declared today

NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha (ANI)

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in National Herald case

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves from her residence ahead of appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

LS, RS stalled for 3rd day amidst Opposition GST hike din

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha against inflation and the Union Government's decision to increase GST on food items, during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

Zubair released from Tihar after SC grants bail

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair(Right). (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->