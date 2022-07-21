Green activists flay Karnataka politicians' stance on Western Ghats ESA

Mangaluru: Green activists campaigning for the protection of Western Ghats have expressed displeasure over the stance of politicians who have opposed the draft notification on Ecologically Sensitive Areas (ESAs).

The Union government recently issued a draft notification regarding the identification and declaration of ESA in Western Ghats. Cutting party lines, most of the MLAs and Ministers of Karnataka have opposed the notification stating that it would affect the people. They have also decided to approach the Centre.

But environmental activists have questioned the objection of the politicians.

“There is no reason to oppose as the ESA notification will not affect the people who are living and cultivating in their land. They will not be forced to move out,” activist Dinesh Holla, who is also the Convener of Sahyadri Sanchaya told Deccan Chronicle.

“In few places, villagers oppose the notification as they are misled by the politicians. The notification is in English and most of the villagers cannot read it. Let the government publish the entire notification in Kannada and distribute it to the people. Then people will read it and decide,” he said.

“Those opposing the notification do not have any concrete reason. There have been regular instances of landslides during monsoon as the Western Ghats has already been damaged. The unplanned developmental works and damage to the environment are the reasons for such natural calamities. If politicians oppose the ESA notification, then they will be responsible for future calamities,” he warned.

National Environment Care Federation (NECF) state secretary Shashidhar Shetty stressed the need for a stringent law to protect the Western Ghats.

“Few politicians oppose the ESA claiming that it is anti-people. They should explain how it will adversely affect the people. They should not make vague statements,” he said.

“There was strong opposition when the Madhav Gadgil committee submitted the report as it had suggested strict measures to protect the Western Ghats. The diluted version was the Kasturirangan report. We demand the government to enforce the recommendation of Gadgil report,” he added.