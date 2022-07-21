  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2022 AP disbursed Rs 1.65 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP disbursed Rs 1.65 lakh cr to accounts of beneficiaries by press of a button: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 11:31 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Chief minister Jagan held a review meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), at the CM camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy said on Thursday that AP, for the first time, is in a position to compete at the national level in education, health, agriculture and housing.

“Never in the history of AP had such things been attempted at and nowhere in the country were these things done. Several steps have been taken in the past three years aimed at welfare and development of the people and the state,” the CM said.

“The government has disbursed Rs 1.65 lakh crore by the pressing of a button. The money went directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. This happened only in AP state,” the CM said.

The chief minister was holding a review meeting on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), at the CM camp office in Tadepalli.

Jagan said that, for the first time and unlike in any other state, the welfare schemes were being provided in a saturation mode as also transparently through direct benefit transfer system (DBT), and duly following the welfare calendar.

The CM advised Collectors to take the responsibility of monitoring the SDG report and told the HoDs to supervise it by way of a continuous process. The SDG report should be monitored by the Collectors every month.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in health, education and agricultural sectors, the CM said a majority of the welfare schemes like Ammavodi, Sampoornaposhana, Gorumudda, TMS and SMF were not reported up to the mark.

Jagan stressed that SOPs specifically related to SDGs should be followed. He asked officials to update comprehensive information related to SDGs.

Further, the CM asked the officials to achieve 100 per cent SDG targets in the education sector. A meeting should be held twice a month under the supervision of the chief secretary, for the next three months. Officials must set up an IT Hub in Visakhapatnam with all modern amenities. “Prepare an action plan,” he said.

Chief secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath and HoDs of various departments were present.

Tags: chief minister jagan reddy, welfare and development schemes, sustainable development goals (sdgs)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


