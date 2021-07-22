Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 With 50,000 beds, AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With 50,000 beds, AP gears up to face Covid's third wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Oxygen supply lines are ensured at 11 government teaching hospitals, district hospitals and area hospitals
AP health authorities are arranging nearly 50,000 beds at both government and private hospitals to ensure that there is no short supply of beds to face any eventuality in the near future. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 AP health authorities are arranging nearly 50,000 beds at both government and private hospitals to ensure that there is no short supply of beds to face any eventuality in the near future. (Representational Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is getting ready to tackle the third wave of Coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to erupt in the third week of August, by arranging some 50,000 beds and also strengthening all medical and health infrastructure in the state.

The health authorities say that as the number of Coronavirus infections and the related deaths are rising in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala, AP is no exception and the third wave of the pandemic is imminent. They are worried over the intensity and duration of the third wave.

 

On Tuesday alone, Maharashtra reported 9,389 new cases and 3,656 deaths while Kerala had 16,848 new cases and 104 deaths and Delhi reported 44 new cases and five deaths.

As per data available with the Union health ministry, the C-positivity rates in AP were as follows on Wednesday:  East Godavari-5.09, West Godavari-3.45, Nellore-3.42, Krishna-3.13, Chittoor-3.02, Prakasam-2.93, Visakhapatnam-2.63, Guntur-2.03, Kadapa-1.93, Anantapur-1.30, Srikakulam-1.23, Vizianagaram-0.97 and Kurnool 0.73.

Taking into consideration the number of C-positive cases, deaths, positivity rate and other parameters, the AP health authorities are arranging nearly 50,000 beds at both government and private hospitals to ensure that there is no short supply of beds to face any eventuality in the near future.

 

Oxygen supply lines are ensured at 11 government teaching hospitals, district hospitals and area hospitals. Arrangements are in progress to ensure supply of oxygen concentrators in some health facilities like PHCs and CHCs, where the duration of stay of the infected patient is relatively less.

The health authorities issued directions to all Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centers to keep a check on beds, oxygen supply lines and ventilators to ensure their proper functioning.

As the third wave of the pandemic is likely to affect children upto 15-years-old, the health authorities are sprucing up paediatric wards in all government hospitals and arranging requisite medical equipment and amenities there.

 

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy had directed the health authorities to expedite construction of one each paediatric super speciality hospitals in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The health department also started a listing of specialist doctors like paediatricians and paramedical and health staff for deployment in various hospitals depending on requirement.

An action plan is ready with details of health facilities, medical infrastructure and other amenities to be made use of in case of an outbreak of the third wave of the pandemic in the state.

 

The health authorities have stressed on the need for people to strictly observe Covid19 norms like wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

...
Tags: oxygen beds, third wave, pandemic, oxygen concentrators, paediatric wards, jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years. (PTI)

Jagan to deposit Rs490crore today for 3.27lakh women under YSR Kapu Nestham-II

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition front, to meet Pawar, Chidambaram

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile off Odisha coast

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->