Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Telangana finances t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana finances to be brighter as businesses fall in place

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jul 22, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The government believes that the land auction signalled a realty boom ahead in Telangana, fetching huge revenues for state exchequer
The earnings from stamps and registrations, excise, commercial taxes and GST have increased significantly over the past month with economic and business activities across the state coming back to normalcy. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 The earnings from stamps and registrations, excise, commercial taxes and GST have increased significantly over the past month with economic and business activities across the state coming back to normalcy. (Representational Photo: AFP)

HYDERABAD: The financial condition of the Telangana state government is slowly coming back on the growth track after facing financial crisis due to lockdown restrictions for two months from April 20 to June 20 on account of Covid-19 second wave.

The revenue earnings of the state government increased with the lifting of lockdown restrictions completely from June 20. The earnings from stamps and registrations, excise, commercial taxes and GST have increased significantly over the past month with economic and business activities across the state coming back to normalcy.

 

Official sources in the finance department said the increase in market value of lands, flats, apartments, registration charges and stamp duty with effect from July 22 is expected to fetch an additional Rs 300 crore per month to the government. At present, the government is earning nearly Rs 500 crore per month from stamps and registration department.

Taking these factors into consideration, the Chief Minister has recently announced new scheme Dalita Bandhu at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore this year.
The government is upbeat at the realty sector to contribute major chunk of revenues to the state government in the remaining eight months of this fiscal (August-March 2021-22) with the recent auction of Kokapet and Khanamet lands fetching nearly Rs 2,800 crore at the average price of Rs 50 crore per acre against minimum bid price of Rs 25 crore per acre.

 

The government believes that the land auction signalled a realty boom ahead in Telangana, fetching huge revenues for state exchequer. The state government is betting big on the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) to earn over Rs 15,000 crore by clearing 25 lakh pending applications in the next three months that were already submitted to the government in response to the LRS announced in August 2020.

The state government resumed the process of LRS applications by issuing orders only on Tuesday directing all gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations to begin clustering of applications location-wise and keep ready for site inspections.

 

District collectors were directed to form teams for inspection and complete the process within 15 days.

...
Tags: covid-19 second wave, stamps and registration, dalita bandhu scheme, lockdown, economic growth
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years. (PTI)

Jagan to deposit Rs490crore today for 3.27lakh women under YSR Kapu Nestham-II

A file photo of COVID-19 patient on oxygen support waits to be admitted at Patna Medical College and Hospital, during the second wave of coronavirus in Patna. (PTI)

BJP, Congress in tussle over oxygen deaths

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Mamata Banerjee calls for united Opposition front, to meet Pawar, Chidambaram

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo:PTI)

Muslims will face no loss due to CAA: RSS chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile off Odisha coast

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->