Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Registration cost to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Registration cost to go up as TS hikes fee, land rates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2021, 6:55 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 6:55 am IST
The existing lowest value for flats and apartments was Rs.800/- per sq. ft which has now been revised to Rs.1,000
All registrations which will take place on or after July 22 will be as per new rates. (Representational image: AFP)
 All registrations which will take place on or after July 22 will be as per new rates. (Representational image: AFP)

Hyderabad: The government issued orders on Tuesday to increase the market value of land for the first time after the formation of Telangana state. The new rates will come into effect on July 22.

According to GO MS No. 58, the lowest value for agricultural land has been fixed at Rs.75,000 per acre. In case of open plots, the lowest value of Rs.100/- per sq.yard has been revised to Rs.200.

 

The existing values for both agricultural land and open plots have been enhanced by 50 per cent in the lower range, 40 per cent in the mid-range and 30 per cent in the higher range.

The existing lowest value for flats and apartments was Rs.800/- per sq. ft which has now been revised to Rs.1,000. The increase here is by 20 per cent in lower ranges and 30 per cent in the higher ranges.

The stamp duty rate has been revised from 6 per cent to 7.5 per cent. It was pointed out the stamp duty rates was 11 per cent in Tamil Nadu, 10 per cent in Kerala and 7.5 per cent in AP.

 

All registrations which will take place on or after July 22 will be as per new rates. In cases where payments have been made for registrations and slots have been booked for July 22 and thereafter, a module titled “Additional payments for slots already booked” is made available in the Dharani portal for making additional payments. The differential amounts can be paid and transactions carried out on the slotted day.

The Chief Secretary and Special CS for revenue issued orders about the revised land and stamp duty rates. The government stated that the ‘Guidelines Market Value’, also known as ‘Basic Value’, for registration was last revised in 2013. In order to stabilise and augment growth in various sectors, the guidelines values were not revised, it said.

 

The Chief Secretary said taht owing to significant growth in IT, pharma, tourism, infrastructure, formation of new districts, and growth in other sectors, there has been a substantial appreciation of land values. New Irrigation projects have come up and vast areas of ayacut have been developed leading to considerable increase of land values.

The CS stated that after the elaborate and detailed exercise has been carried out for revision of the basic value. The officer said that the exercise has been done in accordance with Telangana Revision of Market Value Guidelines Rules.

 

...
Tags: registration fee, land cost
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 21 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka CM directs officials to fast-track implementation of Central govt schemes

Reddy pointed out that Union minister Kishan Reddy had already alleged that the TRS government was tapping his phones. (Twitter)

Probe into spygate: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy

The temple, located near Muchumarri, is at the confluence of Krishna and Bhavanasi rivers on the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir. (Photo: DC Image)

Sangameswaram Temple starts going under Srisailam water

Polls are expected there following Etala's resignation as an MLA. (Photo: Facebook/File)

As Etala starts constituency trek, health officials say padayatras must be avoided



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days

A medic receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central School Campus in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->