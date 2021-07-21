Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Lakshadweep administ ...
Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 12:12 pm IST
The Department of Health Services has obtained affiliation for running five paramedical courses
Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)
 Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)

Kavaratti: In a bid to give a fresh energy to the health sector of Lakshadweep, the island administration has decided to set up a Paramedical College at Kavaratti, the capital of the islands.

"As a run up to the Skill India Mission of Government of India, Lakshadweep administration is soon going to establish a Paramedical College at Kavaratti, the capital Island of Lakshadweep," the administration said in a statement here on Wednesday.

 

It said as per the guidance of Administrator Praful K Patel, the Department of Health Services has obtained affiliation for running five paramedical courses including Diploma in Medical laboratory Technology, Diploma in X-ray Technology, Diploma in Operation Theatre Technology, Certificate in Ophthalmic Assistant and CT Scan Technician.

All the courses will be conducted under affiliation with Bharat Sevak Samaj (BSS), an organisation working in this field for the past five decades, the statement said.

"Establishment of this paramedical college is with an intention to augment the existing health infrastructure in addition to cater the needs of having a pool of skilled human resources, especially when the Lakshadweep administration is in the process of upgrading and overhauling its health infrastructure in a comprehensive way," the administration said.

 

Further, these initiatives will create job opportunities for locals as they will be occupied by the need-of the-hour skills, it said.

"It's worth mentioning that many a time such skilled manpower are not readily available in the islands from other places due which the difficulties are faced in delivering the quality medical services to the islanders, this paramedical institute will give fresh energy to the health sector of Lakshadweep and will also provide job opportunities to its youth," it added.

...
