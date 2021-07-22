Lack of safety measures turns waterfalls into death traps

Harish of Karanji-Kapri Jainad was washed away in Pochera waterfall on July 18. (Twitter)

Adilabad: Official failure in taking safety and security measures at waterfalls which are receiving heavy floodwater and flowing high with incessant rains upstream in the old Adilabad district is leading to several accidents, some resulting in loss of lives.

A youth, Ramkishan Bijju Lobade, 23, of Devada of Maharashtra who came to Chinthala Madara waterfall reportedly drowned while taking a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. One Harish of Karanji-Kapri Jainad was washed away in Pochera waterfall on July 18.

Two persons died after they fell into the separate waterfalls in four days in the old Adilabad district.

Arresting waterfalls in the district have become death traps to overenthusiastic youth and adventurous visitors. Liquor parties on waterfalls’ premises too are proving costly for the youth. Many visitors who cannot swim also are venturing into deep waters at the waterfalls and taking photographs to post them on social media.

Many waterfalls lack sign boards alerting the visitors about the possible dangers and also fencing restricting the movement of visitors and preventing them from going close to the waterfalls and taking photographs and selfies oblivious of the slippery nature of the rocks.

Some are reportedly visiting the waterfalls in inebriated conditions and slipping into the waterfalls while taking selfies.

It is high time for the police and the forest officials to take stringent measures to prevent visitors and tourists from going close to waterfalls, the locals opine.

In the recent Pochera incident, friends celebrated a liquor party and one Harish slipped into floodwater and was washed away while he was trying to save his relative from the waterfall.