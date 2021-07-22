Rs. 490 crore for 3.27 lakh women under YSR Kapu Nestham in Andhra Pradesh

A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will deposit a financial assistance of Rs490.86 crore to benefit 3,27,244 poor women hailing from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes as part of the second phase of ‘YSR Kapu Nestham’, at a programme on Thursday.

The formal transfer of the fund will take place by way of the CM pressing a button at the event.

Officials said that as part of implementation of several assurances given in the manifesto of the YSR Congress, the state government is implementing YSR Kapu Nestham scheme that involves a financial aid of Rs15,000 per annum per head to women aged between 45 and 60 years hailing from the four castes.

A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years.

In the first phase, Rs491.02 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 3,27,349 beneficiaries last year. In the second phase, Rs490.86 crore would be deposited to benefit 3,27,244 women. This takes to Rs 981.88 crore the total amount being given to the beneficiaries in the two phases.

The previous government had extended a financial aid of Rs400 crore to people hailing from these social groups while the YSR Congress government provided a financial aid of Rs 12,156.10 crore to benefit 68,95,408 persons under various welfare schemes in the last two years.