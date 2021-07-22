Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Rs. 490 crore for 3. ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs. 490 crore for 3.27 lakh women under YSR Kapu Nestham in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2021, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 6:44 am IST
The formal transfer of the fund will take place by way of the CM pressing a button at the event
A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years. (PTI)
 A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years. (PTI)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will deposit a financial assistance of Rs490.86 crore to benefit 3,27,244 poor women hailing from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari castes as part of the second phase of ‘YSR Kapu Nestham’, at a programme on Thursday.

The formal transfer of the fund will take place by way of the CM pressing a button at the event.

 

Officials said that as part of implementation of several assurances given in the manifesto of the YSR Congress, the state government is implementing YSR Kapu Nestham scheme that involves a financial aid of Rs15,000 per annum per head to women aged between 45 and 60 years hailing from the four castes.

A total of Rs75,000 would be given as financial assistance to each woman beneficiary under the scheme in five years.

In the first phase, Rs491.02 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 3,27,349 beneficiaries last year. In the second phase, Rs490.86 crore would be deposited to benefit 3,27,244 women. This takes to Rs 981.88 crore the total amount being given to the beneficiaries in the two phases.

 

The previous government had extended a financial aid of Rs400 crore to people hailing from these social groups while the YSR Congress government provided a financial aid of Rs 12,156.10 crore to benefit 68,95,408 persons under various welfare schemes in the last two years.

...
Tags: chief minister y s jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 22 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, BDL, BEL, IAF and the industry for the successful test. (Twitter)

DRDO successfully flight-tests Akash-NG

A red alert has been issued by the local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday . Representational Image (Twitter)

Heavy rains likely in parts of Telangana State today

Kaushik Reddy and his followers were upbeat over the presence of none other than party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao in their joining programme. (Twitter)

Dalita Bandhu not for polls: KCR slams Opposition

Harish of Karanji-Kapri Jainad was washed away in Pochera waterfall on July 18. (Twitter)

Lack of safety measures turns waterfalls into death traps



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile off Odisha coast

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->