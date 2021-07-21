Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 India successfully f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile off Odisha coast

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 8:06 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 8:06 pm IST
Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the IAF
The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)
 The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR). (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

Balasore: India on Wednesday successfully flight-tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) off the Odisha coast here, official sources said.

The trial was conducted around 12.45 pm from a land-based platform with all weapon system elements such as multifunction radar, command, control $@$# communication system and launcher participating in deployment configuration, they said.

 

The missile system has been developed by the Defence Research $@$# Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

The surface-to-air missile was launched from the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

During the test, the missile demonstrated high manoeuvrability required for neutralising fast and agile aerial threats, the sources said.

The flawless performance of the entire weapon system has been confirmed by complete flight data, they said.

Once deployed, the Akash-NG weapon system will prove to be a force multiplier for the IAF.

 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, Indian Air Force and production agencies for the successful test.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said in a tweet: "Congratulate @DRDO_India on the successful flight testing of the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of #Odisha".

 

...
Tags: odisha coast, integrated test range, new generation akash missile
Location: India, Odisha, Balasore


Latest From Nation

The government has decided to extend the curfew upto July 30, from 10 pm to 6 am daily. (PTI Photo)

Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till July 30

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Assembly session to begin tomorrow; likely to be stormy over controversies

State Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj reviewed the progress of construction of Rs 114 crore second Tidel Park in the Special Economic Zone. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu to formulate new schemes to attract more investments in IT sector: Min

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Amid talk about CM Yediyurappa's exit, guessing game on successor gains traction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->