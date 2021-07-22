Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Heavy rains likely i ...
Heavy rains likely in parts of Telangana State today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2021, 3:24 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 6:38 am IST
Officials said the weather could be attributed to a cyclonic circulation in the coastal area
 A red alert has been issued by the local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday . Representational Image (Twitter)

Hyderabad: A red alert has been issued by the local Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday that heavy rainfall, coupled with squalls, is likely to take place over parts of the state on Thursday.

Officials said the weather could be attributed to a cyclonic circulation in the coastal area. “The circulation would weaken into a low-pressure zone and give more rains.  This would lead to fairly widespread rainfall, and the northern and central regions of the state are very likely to witness heavy downpour,” they said.

 

A report published by Skymet weather (a private weather forecasting agency) says, “Owing to the presence of an offshore trough spanning over Maharashtra till Karnataka, the state has received moderate showers till July 21. It is predicted that there will be rainfall activity till July 23, after which the intensity is said to go down.”

According to K Naga Ratna, director, IMD, Hyderabad, the highest rainfall was registered at Kumaram Bheem district, which had received 11 cm of rainfall.

“The capital city would receive light to moderate rainfall which would be coupled with winds at the speed of 40 kmph,” she said.

 

