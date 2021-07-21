Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Former UP CM Kalyan ...
Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 11:53 am IST
Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on July 4 due to an infection
 Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Lucknow: The health condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh is critical and he has been put on life support system, the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here said on Tuesday.

"Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on life saving support system since Tuesday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital statement said here.

 

The senior faculty of the critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his health, it said

SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman is closely monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Singh, 89, who is also a former governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

 

