Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Bangalore Internatio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bangalore International Airport in partnership with IBM for digital transformation

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 3:11 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 3:11 pm IST
IBM and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create the 'Airport in a Box' platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation
To achieve this, BIAL said it has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, to design and implement a next-generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model. (PTI Photo)
 To achieve this, BIAL said it has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, to design and implement a next-generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, and IBM on Wednesday signed a ten-year partnership deal for the creation of more digitally advanced, innovative services and products, in a seamless operating environment.

IBM and Kyndryl will provide IT solutions to create the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel experience for passengers.

 

"As one of the fastest-growing airports in the World, BLR Airport needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic," IBM said in a statement.

To achieve this, BIAL said it has selected IBM Global Business Services, IBM hybrid cloud capabilities and Kyndryl, to design and implement a next-generation architecture with a robust and dynamic delivery model.

The state-of-the-art platform IBM is developing to support BIAL's business growth will be enabled by a comprehensive set of IBM technology and services, enabled by an open hybrid cloud approach from IBM and supported by Red Hat Ansible Automation.

 

Once the platform is fully operational and enhancing the travel experience for millions of airport passengers, IBM and BIAL plan to explore opportunities to advance the "Airport in a Box" platform as a cornerstone of innovation and transformation for the global travel and transportation industry.

Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services and IBM Global Business Services said, "IBM Global Business Services and Kyndryl will apply our expertise in hybrid cloud and building business platforms to help BIAL innovate, improve its operational efficiency and deliver exceptional experiences to its growing passenger base."

 

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said, "BLR Airport is a pioneer and leader of change in the Indian aviation industry. Our aim is to introduce more digitally advanced, innovative services and products at BIAL to ensure that the passengers and partners have the advantage of future-forward technologies, in a seamless operating environment."

...
Tags: bangalore international airport, ibm, digital transformation, kempegowda international airport
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Yediyurappa will continue: Bommai rests speculation over leadership change in K'taka

Praful Patel, Administrator of UT of Lakshadweep (Image credit: lakshadweep.gov.in)

Lakshadweep administration to set up paramedical college in Kavaratti

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->