Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Assam plans 'po ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 21, 2021, 7:01 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 7:01 am IST
The chief minister said that if population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims
Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)
 Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said his government is planning to set up a “population army” to distribute contraceptives and create awareness about population control in Muslim-dominated areas of the state.

Pointing out that a 1,000-strong force will be sent to Western Assam’s remote riverine areas, he told the Assam Assembly: “Around 1,000 youths from the char chapori (riverine island) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives. We are also planning to create a separate work force of ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers who will be tasked with creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives.”

 

He claimed that if population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims. “Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers,” asserted the CM, who has been pushing hard for an effective population control measure to check the “population explosion” which he claims is driven by the state’s minority population.

The proposed measures include voluntary sterilisation and enforcement of a two-child limit for couples looking to access state-run welfare schemes.

 

Also stressing the need for education of people in these high-population areas, the CM said: “The people of Upper Assam will not relate to the struggles that western and central Assam people face due to the burden of higher population.”

Mr Sarma said out of compulsion, Muslims have started encroaching on forest lands. He said a ground assessment of the minority areas is more needed than the surveys to assess the impending dangers.

Mr Sarma also reiterated that the Congress, BJP and AIUDF don’t differ on the need for population control measures. “We need a realistic solution for population control,” he added.

 

Mr Sarma said this in the Assembly while replying to Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed who earlier proposed that contraceptives be sent to every woman, especially in minority-inhabited areas of Lower Assam, to control the state’s population.

Mr Ahmed also urged the House to consider increasing the marriage age of girls to 20 years, with clearing the Class 12 exams being the minimum qualification for marriage. Delayed marriage, he felt, can help to control the population in Western Assam districts.

...
Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, assam assembly, contraceptives, muslim population, hindu population
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Horoscope 21 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during the meeting. (Photo: Twitter/@CMofKarnataka)

Karnataka CM directs officials to fast-track implementation of Central govt schemes

Reddy pointed out that Union minister Kishan Reddy had already alleged that the TRS government was tapping his phones. (Twitter)

Probe into spygate: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy

The temple, located near Muchumarri, is at the confluence of Krishna and Bhavanasi rivers on the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir. (Photo: DC Image)

Sangameswaram Temple starts going under Srisailam water

Polls are expected there following Etala's resignation as an MLA. (Photo: Facebook/File)

As Etala starts constituency trek, health officials say padayatras must be avoided



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Daily COVID-19 tally in India lowest in 125 days

A medic receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Central School Campus in Patna. (Photo: PTI)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

Govt to procure 66 crore more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates

Domestic vaccine manufacturers are given the option to provide 25 per cent of their monthly production of vaccines to private hospitals. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Arrested activist Erendro Leichombam freed on Supreme Court order

Saying that Leichombam can’t be kept behind the bars even for a day more, Justice D.Y.Chandrachud heading a bench also comprising Justice M.R.Shah said that he will be released by 5 pm today. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->