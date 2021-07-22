Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 AP officials rectify ...
AP officials rectify technical glitches to ensure smooth registration of properties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2021, 12:24 am IST
Property owners faced hardships when they tried to register their assets and documents since July 12
The department takes up registration of nearly 5,000 to 6,000 properties/documents on an average in a day and nearly 17 lakh to 18 lakh registrations are done per annum. (Representational Photo:DC))
VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh registration and stamps department has promised registration of properties and documents without hitches from Thursday, saying it has rectified all major technical issues that delayed the process in recent days.

Property owners faced hardships when they tried to register their assets and documents since July 12. The authorities suspended registrations from July 9 afternoon till July 11 to effect data migration from the old servers in Hyderabad to new servers of the ITC department at Mangalagiri.

 

The database pertaining to 30 years was migrated to new servers. Officials are facing difficulty to access them for various reasons and maintain that they have been sorting out all glitches one-by-one to ensure no trouble for registrations.

They say that the registration of properties and documents involved a complicated procedure to access data from other sources to confirm the information submitted by the applicant. They are making all efforts to ensure that the process goes on hassle-free even by providing a leased second line of internet connectivity with enhanced speed of two megabits per second to the sub-registrar offices, in addition to having regular local internet connectivity.

 

The authorities are also providing enhanced security features to ensure the database is protected against hackers meddling with online transactions. This is especially as property documents deal with huge amounts.

The department takes up registration of nearly 5,000 to 6,000 properties/documents on an average in a day and nearly 17 lakh to 18 lakh registrations are done per annum.

Officials ruled out any stoppage of registrations at any sub-registrar offices except for some delay. On Tuesday alone, 7,767 documents were presented at their offices. Of them, data entry was done for 7,268 and registration done for 3,828 while endorsements were given to 3,894. Some 9,159 encumbrance certificates were accessed on their website.

 

On Wednesday also, the officers were working at 136 sub registration offices to attend to pending works despite it being a public holiday.

The authorities said that since the auspicious time is arriving in August, a rise in the number of daily registration of properties and documents are expected. All necessary arrangements would be made to ensure the registration process is hassle-free and done in an expeditious manner, they said.

A senior registration official from Vijayawada said, “We have rectified almost all technical issues causing delay in registration in the last few days and are expecting registrations to take place from Thursday without any major problem.”

 

...
Tags: registration and stamps, property registration, sub-registrar offices
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


