Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 Amid talk about CM Y ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid talk about CM Yediyurappa's exit, guessing game on successor gains traction

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 5:05 pm IST
Several names are doing the rounds as a possible replacement for the 78-year old Lingayat strongman
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)
 Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: As the speculation within the ruling BJP circles persists over whether B S Yediyurappa's exit as the Karnataka Chief Minister is on the cards, talks in the party around his possible successor have been gaining momentum with the guessing game in full swing.

Yediyurappa, who is completing two years in office on July 26, had dismissed reports in some quarters that the party's central leadership is actively mulling to replace him.

 

Several names are doing the rounds as a possible replacement for the 78-year old Lingayat strongman.

Though there is a long list of aspirants for the post, the challenge before the party will be to find a suitable replacement who can fill Yediyurappa's "big" shoes, a BJP functionary said.

It is said that the BJP is hoping to bring in a generational shift in the state's leadership, and smooth transition of power but finding a replacement for the "undisputed mass leader" of the party in the State is never going to be easy.

 

The BJP will also have to strike some kind of a balance while effecting this leadership change, as it will have to see to it that the move does not antagonise its core vote base, the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, over which Yediyurappa wields considerable influence.

The Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which is estimated to form about 16 per cent of the state's population, is considered to be the BJPs core support base in the state, and is reportedly largely opposed to Yediyurappa's removal.

There are some reports that the party may name a surprise candidate for the Chief Minister post as they have experimented in other states.

 

Among the names doing the rounds as probable successor to Yediyurappa are that of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi and the party's national organising secretary B L Santhosh.

While Joshi and Santosh are Brahmins; Ravi, who is MLA from Chikkamagaluru, is a Vokkaliga, another dominant community in the state, mostly concentrated in Southern Karnataka, where the party is trying to make inroads.

Another Brahmin name that is being talked about is Assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

There has been no Brahmin Chief Minister in the state since 1988, after Ramakrishna Hegde.

 

Indicating that there may be "surprise pick", Yediyurappa's bete noire and senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been openly criticising the Chief Minister and seeking for his ouster, had recently said that the Prime Minister would choose an honest leader with Hindutva ideology for the post of CM, who can ensure victory for BJP in the next election.

If the party looks for replacing Yediyurappa with another leader from the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, the probable names that are doing rounds include, Mining Minister Murugesh Nirani and MLA Arvind Bellad.

 

While Nirani is a businessman-politician, whose repeated Delhi visits recently have raised eyebrows in the party circles; Bellad is a MLA from Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency, who is said to be among the disgruntled legislators seeking Yediyurappa's outster.

Bellad had recently alleged that his phone was being tapped and attempts were on to fix him in some case.

Though Yatnal's name was also doing rounds for the CM post from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, his repeated statements embarrassing the party and the government, may go against him.

 

Yatnal himself had recently clarified that he was not in the race to become CM.

Among the current Ministers in the state government, the names of Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai (Lingayat), Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Deputy CM, C N Ashwath Narayan (Vokkaligas), have also been doing the rounds.

Another Lingayat leader from north Karnataka -- Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, who has earlier served as the Chief Minister -- is also seen as a contender.

...
Tags: b s yediyurappa, karnataka chief minister, lingayat, karnataka assembly
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Related Stories

Yediyurappa will continue: Bommai rests speculation over leadership change in K'taka
I will have to abide by high command's decision: CM Yediyurappa hints at exit
Seers, even Cong leaders, warn BJP of backlash if CM Yediyurappa is replaced

Latest From Nation

The government has decided to extend the curfew upto July 30, from 10 pm to 6 am daily. (PTI Photo)

Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till July 30

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Assembly session to begin tomorrow; likely to be stormy over controversies

State Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj reviewed the progress of construction of Rs 114 crore second Tidel Park in the Special Economic Zone. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu to formulate new schemes to attract more investments in IT sector: Min

Cauvery, South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar rivers will be interlinked in this major intra-state water project. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)

AIADMK slams Karnataka's opposition to Cauvery-Gundar scheme



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->