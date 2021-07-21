Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2021 AIADMK slams Karnata ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK slams Karnataka's opposition to Cauvery-Gundar scheme

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2021, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2021, 4:39 pm IST
Tamil Nadu was opposed to Karnataka's proposal to construct the dam since it was against the final award of a Cauvery tribunal
Cauvery, South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar rivers will be interlinked in this major intra-state water project. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)
 Cauvery, South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar rivers will be interlinked in this major intra-state water project. (DC Photo: Satish Basavaraju)

Chennai: The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday slammed Karnataka for reportedly moving the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu's Cauvery-Gundar interlinking scheme, alleging it was done in the context of the state's opposition to Mekedatu dam and was an expression of its "jealousy."

AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said the Cauvery- Gundar interlinking initiated by the previous party-led government only entails diverting excess water to drier regions in Tamil Nadu and would not affect Karnataka.

 

The Rs 14,400 crore, 262 km project is aimed at diverting 6,300 cubic ft of surplus water during flood times to drier areas in the state's southern districts and the then Chief Minister K Palaniswami had laid the foundation stone for the first of the three-phase initiative in February this year.

Cauvery, South Vellar, Vaigai and Gundar rivers will be interlinked in this major intra-state water project.

Panneerselvam, citing reports of Karnataka moving the apex court against the project, said it came in the wake of Tamil Nadu's "stiff opposition" to that state's proposal to construct a balancing reservoir on river Cauvery at Mekedatu there to meet the twin objectives of meeting drinking water requirements and power generation.

 

Tamil Nadu was opposed to Karnataka's proposal to construct the dam since it was against the final award of a Cauvery tribunal, even as the matter was pending before the country's top court.

"It is unfair on part of Karnataka to have moved the Supreme Court against Tamil Nadu's irrigation schemes just because it did not give approval to the Mekedatu project," Panneerselvam said in a statement.

Karnataka had nothing to do with Tamil Nadu's intra- state project, he said.

Tamil Nadu was opposed to the Mekedatu dam only over fears of the reduction in its quantum of water from the inter-state Cauvery river and the state's delta region turning into a 'desert' should the project take shape, he added.

 

At the same time, the Cauvery-Gundar interlinking and related projects including construction of shutter dams would only help in utilising surplus water and "would not impact Karnataka," he added.

"Karnataka opposing schemes being implemented within Tamil Nadu is an expression of jealousy," and seemed to indicate it was okay with excess water draining into sea but not being useful for the people of his state, the former chief minister alleged.

According to the past agreements between the then presidencies of Madras and Mysore, the latter cannot construct dams on Cauvery without the other's consent as Tamil Nadu was a lower riparian state, Panneerselvam said.

 

Karnataka, therefore, had no grounds to move the SC against the said projects in Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M K Stalin should take due legal steps to ensure the former's petition was dismissed, he demanded.

...
Tags: aiadmk, karnataka, tamil nadu, cauvery, cauvery-gundar scheme
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta region witnesses protests over Mekedatu

Latest From Nation

The government has decided to extend the curfew upto July 30, from 10 pm to 6 am daily. (PTI Photo)

Covid curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till July 30

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerala Assembly session to begin tomorrow; likely to be stormy over controversies

State Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj reviewed the progress of construction of Rs 114 crore second Tidel Park in the Special Economic Zone. (Photo: Twitter)

Tamil Nadu to formulate new schemes to attract more investments in IT sector: Min

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (PTI Photo)

Amid talk about CM Yediyurappa's exit, guessing game on successor gains traction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

WHO assessing Covaxin data for EUL; Decision date 'to be confirmed'

A health worker carries vials of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a health centre in New Dehi. (Photo: AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->