119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,156,082

36,810

Recovered

724,877

24,303

Deaths

28,117

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3074122299574 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1875712910133 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala13275561544 Punjab105107118362 Jharkhand5821283555 Chhatisgarh5598394428 Uttarakhand4642321255 Goa3853236123 Tripura309318457 Puducherry2179131830 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Arunachal Pradesh7902853 Chandigarh73751812 Meghalaya490704 Sikkim318920 Mizoram2971680
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi: Attempt to topple Rajasthan regime is Centre's achievement in COVID era

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AFP)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AFP)

New Delhi: Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event as among the Centre's "achievements" in the COVID-19 era.

In a sarcastic tweet in Hindi, he said due to such "achievements" of the government, the country is now 'Aatmanirbhar' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and questioning its planning behind combating the pandemic.

"Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February -- Namaste Trump, March-- toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April -- making people light candles, May -- government's sixth anniversary, June -- Bihar virtual rally, July -- Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan," Gandhi said in the tweet.

"That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) in the fight against coronavirus," he said.

 

...
Tags: indian national congress, congress leader rahul gandhi, coronavirus (covid-19), ladakh standoff, rajasthan politics


