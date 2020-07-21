119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2020 MP governor Lalji Ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

MP governor Lalji Tandon dies at 85; PM Modi recalls BJP stalwart's Atal connection

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2020, 9:11 am IST
Tandon made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare, Modi said.
File image of forme MP governor Lalji Tandon. (PTI)
 File image of forme MP governor Lalji Tandon. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon, saying he will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve the society.

Tandon died at a Lucknow hospital this morning where he was admitted last month.

 

"Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," Modi said in a series of tweets.

Tandon made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance to public welfare, Modi said.

The prime minister recalled that Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters.

He enjoyed a long and close association with late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said.

"Anguished by his passing away. In this hour of grief, my condolences to the family and well-wishers of Shri Tandon. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

 

...
Tags: lalji tandon, pm narendra modi, condolences


Latest From Nation

India will receive five Rafale fighter jets by the end of July 2020, said Indian Air Force. (AFP Photo)

IAF to induct 5 Rafale fighter jets by July 2020

It's an eternal wait for passengers heading home at the Bengaluru City Railway Station (KSR). Photo: Satish B

Bengaluru adds 562 new containment zones in four days

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

AP Cabinet rejig: Jagan to induct two BC ministers

DMK president M K Stalin

DMK not opposed to any religion: MK Stalin



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Effective clinical management behind India's low fatality rate: Health Ministry

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,37,91,869 samples have been tested up to July 18. PTI photo

COVID19 count in India up by 40K in one day

Ambulances parked at JC road in Bengaluru during the ongoing total lockdown. PTI photo

COVID-19 in India: 1 million in 4 months, 2 million in 3 weeks and peak in September

Medics wearing PPE kits arrive to conduct COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at Kalasipalyam during a week lockdown imposed due to surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Amethi Police suspends 3 after two women set themselves on fire alleging inaction

The Uttar Pradesh police is once again in the line of fire. (PTI)

COVID-19 peak in India likely by mid-September if governments act and public behaves

Women rights activists protest against authorities to provide better PPEs to medics in Kolkata. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham