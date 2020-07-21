119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2020 Karnataka looks beyo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka looks beyond lockdown to curb spread of infection as covid cases mount

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published Jul 21, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2020, 11:46 am IST
On an average, Bengaluru is witnessing more than 2,000 cases on a daily basis
Fire personnel sanitise Chamarajpet area in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo satish.B
  Fire personnel sanitise Chamarajpet area in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo satish.B

Karnataka government clarified that there wouldn't be any extension of lockdown in Bengaluru, the city registered 1,452 fresh Corona positive cases, while the state registered 3,648. Karnataka is now inching towards the 70,000 mark and the total Corona positive cases in the state stands at 67,420.

Covid fatalities continue to mount in the state with 72 deaths since Sunday evening taking the total tally to 1,403. Bengaluru alone witnessed 31 deaths. On an average the city is witnessing more than 2,000 cases every day and Shanthalanagar has become the latest Corona hotspot.

 

There are 42,216 active cases over all Karnataka. In more than 1,700 fresh cases the source of infection could not be traced, which has become a real challenge to health officials.

Karntaka has clearly ruled out lockdown as a solution to bring things under control. As per sources the state is aiming to guard the containment zones very strictly, increase the testing capacity and bring down the positive cases in the city and state.

The state crossed 10 lakh testing and till Monday, there were 10,57,303 samples tested. Also, to end the repeated complaints against private hospitals refusing treatment, not reserving 50 percent beds etc, the government said such acts will not be tolerated anymore and the license of those who violate the guidelines will be cancelled without mercy.

 

This way, they are aiming to reduce the delay in treatment and save time of patients who are being made to run from hospital to hospital for treatment. Recently the health department roped in cine actor Mr Ramesh Aravind to create awareness and instill hope among citizens.

Bellari, Bengaluru rural and Dharwad  recorded more than 200 fresh cases while all the remaining districts in the state had less than 200 fresh cases.

Tags: bengaluru lockdown, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


