Karnataka looks beyond lockdown to curb spread of infection as covid cases mount

Karnataka government clarified that there wouldn't be any extension of lockdown in Bengaluru, the city registered 1,452 fresh Corona positive cases, while the state registered 3,648. Karnataka is now inching towards the 70,000 mark and the total Corona positive cases in the state stands at 67,420.

Covid fatalities continue to mount in the state with 72 deaths since Sunday evening taking the total tally to 1,403. Bengaluru alone witnessed 31 deaths. On an average the city is witnessing more than 2,000 cases every day and Shanthalanagar has become the latest Corona hotspot.

There are 42,216 active cases over all Karnataka. In more than 1,700 fresh cases the source of infection could not be traced, which has become a real challenge to health officials.

Karntaka has clearly ruled out lockdown as a solution to bring things under control. As per sources the state is aiming to guard the containment zones very strictly, increase the testing capacity and bring down the positive cases in the city and state.

The state crossed 10 lakh testing and till Monday, there were 10,57,303 samples tested. Also, to end the repeated complaints against private hospitals refusing treatment, not reserving 50 percent beds etc, the government said such acts will not be tolerated anymore and the license of those who violate the guidelines will be cancelled without mercy.

This way, they are aiming to reduce the delay in treatment and save time of patients who are being made to run from hospital to hospital for treatment. Recently the health department roped in cine actor Mr Ramesh Aravind to create awareness and instill hope among citizens.

Bellari, Bengaluru rural and Dharwad recorded more than 200 fresh cases while all the remaining districts in the state had less than 200 fresh cases.