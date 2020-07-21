Alarm in Mysuru as hotspots report high rate of COVID-19 cases

Since the beginning of this month, 71 people have died due to Covid-19 in this city, and as many as many 1684 Covid-19 positive cases detected. PTI Photo

Mysuru: Could the coronavirus be concentrating its wrath on Mysuru, the erstwhile capital of Karnataka?

How else do you explain the fact that the mortality rate of COVID-19 in this city is 4.45 per cent, way higher than the rate for the rest of Karnataka (2.08 per cet) and the country (3.88 Per cent)?

Since the beginning of this month, 71 people have died due to Covid-19 in this city, and as many as many 1684 Covid-19 positive cases detected.

At the end of May, there had been 96 COVID-19 cases. By the end of June, there were three deaths and 270 positive cases.

The contagion blew up at the onset of July as Mysuru has seen 75 deaths and 1773 positives.

As of now, there are 1073 active cases.

After a partial lockdown was reimposed on Friday, there have been 29 deaths and 453 new cases.

Mysuru is a city in dread, cowering within it 800 containment zones.

Most of the deaths and cases have been reported from the Narasimharaja, Udaygiri, Lashkar and Mandi Mohalla police station limits.

Ten teams of health workers are doing house-to-house surveys in these areas, conducting rapid antigen tests of people with symptoms and those with comorbid conditions.

These teams are reporting an alarming discovery: over 50 percent of the people they tested in these areas have tested positive

Of the 87 people tested on Monday, for intance, 37 were positive; and of 37 people tested till Tuesday afternoon, 13 tested positive, according to an officer who is in charge of the surveys.

Mysuru deputy commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said the virus cases load may be greater in these areas of Mysuru.

While there were 149 cases detected on Monday, only 67 were contacts of those who already tested positive; 16 had travel history and 50 of them had symptoms of an influenza-like illness and 11 had a severe acute respiratory infection which indicates probable community spread in Mysuru. And deaths have occurred across all age groups.

By mid-August, experts predict 6000 covid 19 positive cases in Mysuru.