Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

NEW DELHI: Veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, the longest serving chief minister of Delhi, died of a cardiac arrest in the national capital on Saturday, marking the end of an era in Delhi politics. She was 81.

Sheila Dikshit, who was admitted to Escorts Hospital on Saturday morning, died at 3.55 pm. “A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55pm on 20th of July 2019,” Fortis said in a statement.