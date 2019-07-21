Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 21 Jul 2019 Train passengers can ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Train passengers can soon watch TV shows, news debates on Railway's free app

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 5:14 pm IST
As a pilot launch, it would be carried out at 1,600 railway station equipped with Wi-Fi.
The project would also give Railways an opportunity to earn revenue. (Photo: Representational)
 The project would also give Railways an opportunity to earn revenue. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: In a welcoming move, railway passengers would be soon able to watch entertainment, news and current affairs programmes on their gadgets while waiting for the train.

This would be made possible through a free app, which will have serials, songs, movies, devotional programmes, news debate shows and educational material pre-installed in it.

 

As a pilot launch, it would be carried out at 1,600 railway station equipped with Wi-Fi. Later, it would cover the remaining 4700 proposed stations by October this year, Hindustan Times reported.

The project would also give Railways an opportunity to earn revenue in the form of ads displayed on its landing page and in between the entertainment programmes.

For the implementation of the project, Railway board has chosen RailTel Corporation of India Ltd, a unit of the national transporter.

Earlier, zonal railways were the one in possession of the project. However, after it failed to deliver, RailTel was handed the job.
“Zonal railways have not been able to make much progress with regard to implementation of content on-demand, perhaps, as it required bandwidth with network connectivity across all stations...,” the Railway Board said in an order dated July 11.

Right after the assignment, RailTel has taken off the job. “We have just received the directions from Railway Board and have started work on the tender document,” said Puneet Chawla, chairman and managing director of RailTel.

...
Tags: indian railways, app
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Raja was unanimously chosen as Reddy's successor at a three-day meeting of the CPI national council, the top decision-making body of the party, earlier this week. (Photo: File)

D Raja takes over as new CPI general secretary, replaces S Sudhakar Reddy

Twenty-nine people have been arrested and four officials have been suspended in connection with the incident. (Photo: AP)

Hope UP govt fulfills all announcements for Sonbhadra firing victims: Priyanka Gandhi

Owing to a shortage of funds, Devaiah approached Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) Working President KTR Rao for help. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana man compensated by clinic over negligence after TCDRC intervenes

Gadkari, who was scheduled to address the gathering, had an important meeting. (Photo: File)

Nitin Gadkari, Pankaja Munde absent from Maharashtra BJP executive meet



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
 

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

The Parliament, earlier this month, passed an amendment bill which allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as proof of identity for users to open bank accounts and get mobile phone connections. (Photo: File | PTI)
 

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

Avengers: Endgame poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch ISRO chief says, 'technical snags rectified'

ndian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Sunday said that the technical snags that forced it to abort the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-2. (Photo: ANI)

'It will be weak in substance': ex-Pak envoy on Pak PM's maiden White House visit

'The visit will be weak on substance, not withstanding the symbolic value of a Pakistani prime minister and the army chief showing up at the White House together to make new promises on counterterrorism cooperation,' Haqqani said. (Photo: File)

Bihar floods: CM Nitish to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of rescue, relief ops

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Pay Rs 128 crore bill to restore power: Electricity dept to 'poor' UP man

A poor man from Uttar Pradesh was charged with an electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'If we die, we shall die together,' say residents of flood battered Bihar village

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham